YouTuber Mark Goldbridge believes that Manchester United could sign both Victor Osimhen and Jude Bellingham this summer if they are bought by their Qatari-linked bidders.

What's the latest on Man Utd transfer rumours and the takeover bids?

At the moment, fans of the club will anxiously be waiting to see if the Glazers will sell to Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani or Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with all interested parties recently submitting their latest bids.

No doubt, whatever happens will have a huge impact on how much Man Utd can spend in the summer transfer market at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have already been linked with a number of exciting targets. For instance, ESPN name United as a possible destination for Borussia Dortmund star Bellingham. While Napoli striker Osimhen is regularly discussed in the media as to be a possible option up top.

While speaking on The United Stand, Goldbridge expressed doubt over whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe could afford both players, but suggested Sheikh Jassim might be able to pull off the double transfer swoop.

He said: "If we sell to Qatar tomorrow, you can probably start getting in the bid for Jude Bellingham next week. In which case, he becomes a Man United player.

"If you sell to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, what sort of budget is there available in the summer? Maybe you can go for Bellingham and maybe you can't. Maybe it's Bellingham or Osimhen.

"Maybe with Qatar, it's both."

Could Bellingham and Osimhen both join Man Utd?

With the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City all tipped as the possible destinations for Bellingham, if United want to sign the player this summer, he won't come cheap.

The same can be assumed of Osimhen, who has done so well in Serie A this term that he now finds himself linked with a possible move to PSG, Chelsea or the Red Devils to name a few.

With that in mind, it's likely that only the richest of the rich will be able to afford both players this summer. Seeing as Sheikh Jassim is reportedly set to up his bid to £5.5bn – which could blow Sir Jim Ratcliffe out of the race – it's easy to see why Qatari-linked ownership may be the only way the Man Utd can get both.

However, simply having the money is by no means a guarantee that deals can be done with the likes of Dortmund and Napoli, as not only would they have to accept any approaches, but Financial Fair Play rules must also be adhered to.