Journalist Fabrizio Romano has name-dropped striker Dusan Vlahovic as a possible transfer target this summer for Manchester United.

What's the latest on Dusan Vlahovic and Man Utd?

It seems quite likely that the Red Devils will be in the market for a new centre-forward when the Premier League season comes to an end.

Indeed, Wout Weghorst's loan will not likely lead to a permanent transfer from Burnley, and so this could open the door to an exciting new arrival at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane has been widely mentioned in the media as a target but the club will of course have alternative options to consider.

With that in mind, it sounds as though Juventus 23-year-old Vlahovic could be one name to look out for over the coming months.

While speaking about the latest rumours on The United Stand, Romano explained his full understanding of the situation.

He said (8:10): I would keep an eye on Vlahovic too, for example. Vlahovic is another one who could be interesting.

"I think it's going to be a very interesting summer for strikers because Man United will be there, because for sure Paris Saint-Germian will be there for a striker.”

Would Vlavovic leave Juventus?

According to reports, Vlavovic is paid €249,231 per week at Juve around (£220k-p/w). While he only joined the Italian club in January 2022 for £66.6m.

With that in mind, if Man United do want to get a deal done, he certainly won't come cheap. What's more, with Romano mentioning PSG as well, it sounds as though this won't exactly be an easy deal to pull off.

Even so, despite still being just 23, he has already proven himself to be a top goalscoring. At Fiorentina, he netted 49 goals in 108 games, while at Juve he has 20 in 52.

Despite all that, there was talk this winter that the Serbian striker could leave Juventus in 2023. Indeed, journalist Ben Jacobs explained: "Told there is a very real possibility Dusan Vlahovic will leave Juventus in 2023. A January exit is not being ruled out by those close to him. Several top European clubs are in touch with his agent."

And while Vlahovic remains in Italy for the time being, it does sound as though he could be on the market this summer so it will be interesting to see if Man United try and pounce.