YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has urged Manchester United to be "ruthless" and sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka to make way for Jeremie Frimpong.

What's the latest on Jeremie Frimpong and Man Utd?

Trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Bayer Leverkusen right-back could be on his way to the Premier League in the summer.

Indeed, he wrote: "Jeremie Frimpong, keen on Manchester United possible move — not advanced yet as his agent met with MUFC."

While the report also notes that German giants Bayern Munich and Spanish outfit Barcelona are in the race for the defender too.

Having heard these latest rumours, Goldbridge spoke about how Man United should act with aggression in the transfer market to sign Frimpong – even if that means being ruthless and selling Wan-Bissaka.

Speaking on The United Stand, he said (8:10): “We've got to be ruthless and aggressive in our transfer market. Well, aggressive and ruthless would be exactly that, if we did this Frimpong deal.

“Because it's ruthless to remove Wan-Bisska, who has been really well and it's aggressive to go and get a right back that Barca and Bayern are looking at.”

Should Man United sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka?

According to reports, Wan-Bissaka is paid £90k-p/w and while he hasn't always looked like that sort of player in a Man Utd shirt, his recent form has been good.

Indeed, this is reflected in his last two Premier League outings which have seen him pick up 7.3 and 7.8 SofaScore ratings. In particular, his performance against Everton last weekend was impressive.

Wan-Bissaka's rating was only bettered by Bruno Fernandes as the right-back made four clearances, two tackles, delivered two key passes and completed 3/4 attempted dribbles.

However, the defender has long been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and it's fair to say he's failed to truly establish himself as a star within the team, playing just 20 times last term and even less this time around (up to this point in the season).

When it comes to attacking, he's not the best either having scored just two goals in 143 league outings across the span of his career.

Firmpong, on the other hand, has eight goals and five assists in 27 Bundesliga outings this term alone. With that in mind, it's easy to see why he could be viewed as an exciting upgrade.

It will certainly be interesting to see how things play out in the summer.