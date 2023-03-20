YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has claimed that Harry Maguire has to accept his role as a squad player if he wants to prolong his Manchester United career.

What's the latest on Harry Maguire and Man Utd?

The English centre-back has struggled for regular starts this season but having been trusted to play midweek in the Europa League win over Real Betis, he spoke about his limited minutes.

Indeed, Maguire told the press he has an "important" part to play in squad dynamics on and off the pitch, working as a leader regardless of many games he starts.

Of course, there has been talk that the defender could be sold in the summer – with Newcastle United linked with potential interest – but for now, he seems okay with his role in the Red Devils' squad.

While talking about the player on The United Stand, Goldbridge said that he was okay with this new role for Maguire and insisted that the defender would have to accept it too if he wants to remain at the club in the long term.

He said (15:34:) "Maguire, you know, he spoke after the game on Thursday talking about how he's got a big influence off the pitch as well as on the pitch.

"You know, he clearly has to keep telling himself and telling everybody else how important he is to this squad, because otherwise it's over, isn't it? So there's no problem with that at all."

Will Harry Maguire stay at Man Utd this summer?

Although he has of course struggled in recent times, Maguire still has over 50 caps for England and having only just turned 30 he still has plenty to offer.

With that in mind, if he was put up for sale in the summer, you'd expect a few Premier League and potentially European clubs to be interesting but manager Erik ten Hag may want to keep him around.

After all, Maguire is technically club captain and has a wealth of experience that likely is useful in the dressing room even when he's not playing.

It does certainly feel as though he is no longer going to be a regular starter for the Red Devils, but if the 30-year-old can accept that, then perhaps he could yet remain an important squad player over the next few seasons.

It will be interesting to see if Maguire pushes for an exit in the summer of if he really is happy to become a back-up under Ten Hag.