Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has taken to social media to praise Harry Kane for breaking the goalscoring record for England amid the latest summer transfer rumours.

What's the latest on Harry Kane to Man Utd?

On Thursday evening, the Tottenham Hotspur ace scored the second goal of the game as the Three Lions got off to the perfect start in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Indeed, Declan Rice opened the scoring and Kane made it two before half-time when he confidently slotted home from the penalty spot after an Italian handball.

Italy debutant Mateo Retegui pulled one back before Luke Shaw picked up two yellow cards within the space of two minutes, but England still held on with 10 men.

After the game, Maguire took to Instagram to praise Kane for breaking the record, saying: "Congratulations mate – what a player."

Meanwhile, fellow Man Utd star Marcus Rashford also commented – which might have supporters excited amid the current transfer links between the player and a mooted Old Trafford switch, as this could be seen as an attempt to sweet-talk Kane as the rumours persist.

How many goals has Kane scored for England?

And so, with his penalty against Italy, Kane has now scored 54 goals for his country. This puts him out ahead at the very top of the list, overtaking previous record holder Wayne Rooney.

After the game, the 29-year-old took to Twitter to outline just how happy he was, writing: "Just so proud to be this country's all-time top goalscorer, it's something you can't even dream about as a kid. A magical moment."

There's no doubting his quality, and with Man Utd heavily linked with signing a new striker in the summer, the Spurs man could be the perfect target.

As per The Sun, the player's £200,000-a-week deal is up at the end of next season, and if Tottenham don't manage to finish in the top four, the Red Devils may well hope to land him for less than the expected £100m asking price.

Clearly, Kane already has a good relationship with fellow England stars Maguire and Rashford, so that may also help twist the player's arm if he has any thoughts about leaving Spurs.

All in all, it sounds as though the rumours of Kane leaving will grow over the coming weeks, and this could develop into a pretty big transfer saga.

But for now, at least, the prolific striker can just enjoy doing what he does best: scoring goals.