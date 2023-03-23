YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has been left extremely excited after seeing Manchester United be linked with a possible summer transfer for Jude Bellingham.

What's the latest on Jude Bellingham and Man Utd?

It seems as though the Red Devils will inevitably be linked with a number of top talents from across the globe in the upcoming window as Erik ten Hag looks to further evolve his squad.

And Bellingham is one player likely to be wanted by a number of big clubs this summer. However, in a new update from David Ornstein, it was revealed that Liverpool are "increasingly unlikely" to land the Borussia Dortmund star.

The Reds were an expected destination for the midfielder but if Jurgen Klopp's men are out of the race, this could open the door for the Red Devils.

After all, ESPN recently reported interest in the player and this seems to have left Goldbridge hoping for the best.

Indeed, while speaking on The United Stand, he said: “That is absolutely perfect for Manchester United.

"He is exactly the sort of player that you would want. He can play the Casemiro role, but realistically he would be the [Christian] Eriksen player.

“He'd be the box to box. But imagine what somebody... I mean, how old is Jude Bellingham now? It felt like it was about 17 for years, but you know, is he 20? Is he 21? Is he 19?

"The reality is, he's young. You can't say he can't play the Casemiro role because if Erik ten Hag got ahold of him, imagine what he could do with him. He could turn him into a bloody right-back for all we know.

"But I mean, what a player Bellingham is. He’s got the lot."

Could Bellingham replace Eriksen at Man Utd?

Eriksen has made a pretty good impact in his debut season with the Red Devils, providing seven league assists and one goal in his first 19 outings.

However, ankle injury has prevented him from playing since February and serves as a reminder that the club can't be over-reliant on the 31-year-old in the long term.

Bellingham, on the other hand, would be a signing to bolster the Man Utd midfielder for the future. The teenager is still only 19 years old but already has 168 senior club appearances to his name with Dortmund and Birmingham before that – not to mention 22 caps with England.

With that in mind, it's not hard to see why Goldbridge is excited about this possible deal but even with Liverpool potentially out of the running, a transfer won't be easy with Real Madrid and Manchester City tipped as the more likely destinations.