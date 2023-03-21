YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has claimed "electic" striker Randal Kolo Muani could be an "interesting" alternative to Victor Osimhen for the right price amid transfer links to Manchester United.

At the end of the season, it seems more than likely that the Red Devils look to find an upgrade on loan player Wout Weghorst with a new signing in the summer transfer market.

At the moment, two of the biggest names linked with Man Utd look to be Osimhen and Harry Kane. Indeed, the duo seem to perpetually be tipped as priority targets but it remains to be seen who Erik ten Hag really wants.

In the end, it could be neither of them. Along that line of thinking, as per BILD's Christian Falk (via Manchester Evening News), the Red Devils could look to sign Kolo Muani, with €120m (roughly £105m) touted as the required price needed to land the Eintracht Frankfurt star.

When speaking on The United Stand, Goldbridge explained why Ten Hag might prefer the Frenchman but also claimed he wouldn't be worth the price currently being suggested.

He said (2:44): “I think in many ways he would be good for Manchester United because he's a former winger playing up front. He's got electric speed, he's got dribbling, he's got movement, he's got finishing.

"So if you want a number nine that's going to play on the last line, then Muani fits that. You know, quick striker in behind, movement in the box, skillful player. If that's what we're looking for, can score goals, then Muani would be very, very interesting.

“The interesting thing is, what is Ten Hag looking for? Because I think Victor Osimhen gives you a lot more than Muani, in the sense that I think he's better. And I think that he gives you more build-up play, gives you more presence, and I just think he's an overall different level striker, Osimhen.

And so I'm not sure why you'd spend anything over £70m on Muani, when you could probably get Osimhen for just over £100m. So I don't see £100m for Muani, I don't see that. That's my bottom line. I just do not see that price tag being realistic."

Should Man Utd sign Osimhen or Kolo Muani?

Up to this point in the campaign, Kolo Muani has 16 goals and 14 assists in 35 outings across all competitions for Frankfurt. Interestingly enough, his 30 goals involvements is the exact same figure Osimhen has at Napoli. Indeed, the Serie A star has 25 goals and five assists in total but has played six games fewer than the Frenchman.

With that in mind, when it comes to pure goal scoring, it's clear that Osimhen is a more natural goalscorer but if Ten Hag wants someone who can mix things up and play the provider too, then Kolo Muani could perhaps be his man.

It will certainly be fascinating to see who is targeted this summer and how much money United are willing to spend.