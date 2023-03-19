YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has claimed that Manchester United have no chance of signing "fantastic" midfielder Romeo Lavia despite recent transfer links.

What's the latest on Romeo Lavia to Man Utd?

The teenager only signed for Southampton in the summer but it seems as though he'd done enough to catch the eye of a few big Premier League clubs already.

As per Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, both Man Utd and Chelsea are potentially keen on signing Lavia, while his former club Manchester City also remain in the equation.

While talking about the player on The United Stand, Goldbridge praised the player and dubbed him as an ideal understudy to Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

However, when further discussing the rumours, he noted that a deal is impossible in his eyes as Man City hold all the power if they want to bring back their academy graduate.

He explained: “I'm just going to kill this story dead straight away, before you start getting excited about Lavia from Southampton.

"And it would be a brilliant signing, as an understudy to Casemiro, as a real tenacious up-and-coming midfielder. Fantastic, exciting player. I think a lot of clubs would like to bring him in; we won't get him.

He continued: "There's a hidden story behind the headline. Lavia is a Manchester City product. He only went from Manchester City to Southampton a year ago.

"There's still add-ons that need to be paid as part of that deal. But more importantly, Manchester City have got first-refusal. They also get a 20% of the sell-on.

"And also, it's led to believe that Man City can buy him back for £40m. So how the hell are Man United going buy a player like that?"

Do Man Utd have any chance of signing Lavia?

As Goldbridge explains, it has previously been reported in the Daily Mail that City can indeed pay £40m to bring Lavia back to the Etihad. However, he fails to notice that this only comes into action in the summer of 2024.

This means, if Manchester United really do want to land the midfielder, they can offer big money and may be able to land him ahead of their rivals.

Of course, due to his past relationship with City – having been an academy product and even playing twice for the senior side – the 19-year-old may prefer to rejoin Pep Guardiola and co.

Even so, despite the obvious obstacles this potential transfer would have to overcome before Lavia could be seen in a Man Utd shirt, it seems a little early to rule anything out completely just yet.