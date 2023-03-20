YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has claimed that Manchester United should to try and sign young Irish striker Evan Ferguson as he continues to impress in England.

What's the latest on Evan Ferguson and Man Utd?

Over the weekend, the 18-year-old showed a few glimpses of his exciting quality as he scored twice against Grimsby to send Brighton and Hove Albion into an FA Cup semi-final.

Incidentally, the Seagulls will actually be coming up against Man Utd in the next round of the competition and so Ferguson will no doubt hope to impress in that game too.

If he does, he may well catch the eye of a few scouts – if he hasn't done already – and Goldbridge certainly seemed to think he could be someone the club should try and sign in the future.

Indeed, while speaking on The United Stand, the YouTuber claimed that the teenager is already "the best" Irish talent and tipped him to shine in a United shirt.

In full, he said (23:08): “I'm a big fan of Ferguson at Brighton. I don't think we'll do that deal because I think it would be an expensive developmental deal.

"But Manchester United and Ireland are massively linked. We should have an Irish player in a Manchester United squad. And I think he's the best, he's going to be... at the moment this moment in time, he is the best Irish talent out there.

"Man United should be breaking walls to get hold of Ferguson. They really should."

Do Man Utd need a new striker this summer?

It's safe to say the Red Devils will be in the market for a new centre-forward at the end of the season. After all, Wout Weghorst is only at the club on loan and the club have already been linked with a number of exciting alternatives when that temporary deal expires.

For instance, Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane have both been spoken about frequently in the media but perhaps Ferguson could be an interesting alternative.

The Irishman has established himself as one of the Premier League's most exciting young forwards, having scored three goals and provided two assists in just ten top-flight outings this term.

What's more, in his whole senior career with Brighton, he has managed to score seven goals and create four more, despite having played only 946 minutes.

All in all, it's not hard to see why he's been tipped to have a massive future.