Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag "really likes" Edson Alvarez and could be keen on a summer transfer.

What's the latest on Edson Alvarez and Man Utd?

With Scott McTominay widely tipped to leave the Red Devils in the summer, amid strong links to Newcastle United, the club could be on the search for a new midfielder soon enough.

After all, Casemiro's ill discipline this season has certainly outlined the need for depth in that part of the pitch. With that in mind, Ten Hag may already be lining up a number of possible summer targets.

And while talking about Man Utd's intended business on the Devils United podcast, Jacobs suggested that Ajax midfielder Alvarez was one to keep an eye out for.

Indeed, he said: "Edson Alvarez at Ajax is another one to watch, a player that Erik ten Hag really likes.

"Chelsea tried to sign him towards the end of the summer window and he even didn't show up for training on the last day of the window to try and force a move but Ajax were not prepared to sanction it. So he stayed and Chelsea hadn't come back in for him.

"Very much the type of player that Erik ten Hag appreciates, knows well. So that type of profile is one to watch."

Who is MUFC target Edson Alvarez?

At 25 years of age, Alvarez would arrive in England with pretty impressive experience if he was to sign for United in the summer. After all, he has won numerous trophies with Ajax, as well as silverware at club level in Mexico, and the Gold Cup with his national team.

What's more, the Mexican has also played with Ten Hag before, making 103 appearances for the Dutchmen at Ajax. We know how the United manager is happy to sign his former players – as seen with Antony and Lisandro Martinez – so it's easy to see why this deal could be on the cards.

Alvarez is still a vital player for his current side though, having played 34 games in all competitions this term, starting all six Champions League group stage matches, so it'll be interesting to see how much Ajax will demand if United come in with genuine interest this summer.