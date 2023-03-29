A number of fans on Twitter have been left singing the praises of Manchester United man Scott McTominay after his heroics for Scotland.

What did Scott McTominay do for Scotland?

It's been a pretty profitable international break for the midfielder and his country during the most recent qualifying matches for Euro 2024.

At the weekend, the 26-year-old came off the bench in the 67th minute to score twice and help seal a 3-0 win over Cyprus. He then followed that up with a start against Spain where he truly stole the show.

Indeed, coming up against the likes of Premier League rivals Rodri, Pedro Porro, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Man United star came out on top as he scored two well-taken goals to give Scotland a famous 2-0 win.

As a result, McTominay and co now sit top of Group A with six points from a possible six after their opening two games, having given their qualifying hopes the perfect start.

Incredibly, this also means only Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund (with five) has more goals so far in the competition than the Red Devil, who sits level on four with the prolific Cristiano Ronaldo.

After the game, he told Viaplay (via UtdPlug): “As a kid, I was an attacking midfielder, I got too tall. I like to get in the box and help my teammates. I can add more goals and assist.”

And it's safe to say after these fixtures, a selection of fans were wondering if the £60,000-a-week star could perhaps have a long-term future at Man Utd in a more attacking role.

Indeed, many supporters even went as far as suggesting he should play up front for United during the remainder of the season.