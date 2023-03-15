A number of Manchester United fans online have rushed to criticise former player Paul Pogba after hearing that his Juventus contract could be terminated.

What's the latest on Paul Pogba?

In the summer, the midfielder left England to return to Italy after a six-year stay with the Red Devils in which he never truly managed to convince.

After all, we won't quickly forget the way pundit and retired footballer Graeme Souness repeatedly slammed the Frenchman for his sometimes underwhelming displays in a United shirt.

Back in Serie A with Juve, now, it seems things haven't really gone to plan for Pogba either. Indeed, injury issues have limited him to playing in just two games – for a total of 35 minutes – this whole season.

In fact, the Frenchman is now set for an extended lay-off after remarkably injuring his thigh practising free-kicks on the training pitch. It was an incident where he felt obliged to apologise to the adoring Juve fans. You can watch the clip below.

#Pogba alla richiesta di autografi e selfie: “Scusatemi, non ho la testa”. Molto provato emotivamente 🇫🇷⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia pic.twitter.com/w9jJrFp2Ib — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) March 13, 2023

The latest news now coming out of the Turin club is that, as per Gazetta dello Sport, Juve could potentially terminate his contract in the near future.

Upon hearing this development, it seems as though a collection of Man United fans weren't surprised by the player's struggles – having grown weary of Pogba during his time in the Premier League.

Indeed, many supporters took to Twitter to make their feelings known. Here are some of the most notable reactions...