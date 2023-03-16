Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that any possible Manchester United takeover will not happen before the end of the current season.

What's the latest on the Man Utd takeover rumours?

It's well understood that the Glazers may well be in a position to soon sell the club with the likes of Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hahad al-Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Ineos, as well as potentially a third mystery bidder involved too.

However, it remains unclear if the Glazer family – working with the Raine Group – will look to sell in the end, of if they just want to find some new investors.

While talking the situation on the Devils United podcast, Jacobs has now explained that whatever is decided, it will take a long time to reach the end of the saga and so fans who were hopeful of things being sorted before the end of the season will likely be disappointed.

He said: "It's not going to happen as quickly as people perceive. And even though some reports had suggested end of March, I've been told very clearly and reported very clearly since January that this is unlikely to happen in any capacity - whether outright majority or minority - before the end of the season.

"And that's because even if a deal in principle is effectively agreed with a singular suitor, all those final bits still take time. Now, what's true is when the process first started last year and those that were interested were invited to inquire via the Raine Group back then, it was hopeful that something could happen optimistically around about Easter.

"But now I think it's clear that it's unlikely anything will get done by the end of March. And it doesn't take a rocket scientist at this point to work out why.

"Because Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim haven't even met Manchester United yet as part of stage two, and they do not have additional information in the data room, which is what used to get your due diligence done and to a more accurate valuation, and then a bid will be tabled that is far more concrete."

Why won't the Glazers sell Man Utd right now?

As per ESPN, the Glazers have been "underwhelmed" by the opening expressions of interest in their club and it sounds as though they value the club much higher than any potential bidders.

Indeed, the same report explains how any offers made ahead of Raine Group's soft deadline were below the family's valuation of roughly £6bn.

With that in mind, it's easy to see why we're still quite a long way between the sellers and the buyers coming to any agreement on price. And even once that can be agreed, there will no doubt be a long delay with legal proceedings likely slowing down any immediate developments.

All in all, it sounds as though this saga could drag on so don't expect anything major to happen in the coming weeks. And after all this, don't forget the Glazers might not even end up selling the club.