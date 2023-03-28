A collection of fans have slammed Manchester United loanee Wout Weghorst after his "awful" display in the most recent Netherlands match.

What's the latest on Wout Weghorst and Man Utd?

It wasn't the best of days for the Dutch striker on Monday even though he managed to play the full 90 minutes as his side picked up a 3-0 victory.

Indeed, coming up against Gibraltar at home in their latest qualifier for Euro 2024, the Netherlands claimed a comfortable win thanks to a double from defender Nathan Ake and an effort from Memphis Depay.

However, the opposition were down to ten men for most of the second half when Liam Walker was sent off after 51 minutes. Despite that, Weghorst failed to get his name on the scoresheet.

What's more, as per Sofascore, he finished the game with the worst rating of any outfield Dutch player (6.8). On top of that, he really showed his lack of a clinical touch by missing three big chances (only one other player missed an opportunity of the same calibre).

He also fired three shots off-target and saw two further efforts blocked, with one gilt-edged opportunity (below) going to waste.

After joining Man Utd on loan in January – where he reportedly earns £35,000 a week – it's safe to say plenty have their doubts over his ability.

Indeed, with just two goals in 18 games for the Red Devils, it's not as though Weghorst has been the second coming of Cristiano Ronaldo (the man he was brought in to help replace).

And after his latest display, the online critics were out in full force. Here are some of the most brutal tweets...

It's safe to say the comments didn't get any kinder...

It seems some feel as though he is even one of the biggest flops of the season.