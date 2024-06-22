Following yet another disappointing season at Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to get ruthless this summer, with talks reportedly now underway to sell one transfer-listed player.

Man Utd transfer news

For some time, it looked as though it would be Manchester United's managerial search that dominated the headlines, before they eventually decided that Erik ten Hag is the best man for the job. The likes of Thomas Tuchel and even England boss Gareth Southgate were mentioned, but the Dutchman remains in charge.

Now, instead of a managerial search, those at Old Trafford can focus on fresh faces to ensure that Ten Hag's side do not suffer a repeat of last season's failure. In line with that, it's hardly a secret that United want to sign Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, having reportedly opened negotiations with a meagre £43m offer which was unsurprisingly turned down by the Toffees.

As one defender potentially arrives, however, another looks to be heading for the exit door. According to Sporx in Turkey, Fenerbahce have opened negotiations to sign Victor Lindelof in a deal worth €10m (£8m) this summer. The Swede is reportedly transfer-listed by the Red Devils and could now be reunited with former manager Jose Mourinho in Turkey.

Earning a reported £120k-a-week, Manchester United would be clearing a sufficient figure from their current wage bill if they manage to show Lindelof the door. And any extra funds can go straight towards any potential deal to sign Branthwaite or other targets in the coming months, as Ratcliffe seeks significant upgrades at Old Trafford.

Man Utd must still replace "brave" Lindelof

As much as they're willing to part ways with the defender, United must ensure that Lindelof doesn't simply leave without having a replacement lined up. The Red Devils were already short at the back last season, leaving Casemiro with no choice but to step into defence, and losing one more body would far from help the situation.

Even if Branthwaite or another big name joins, United must replace the Sweden international with an additional signing or risk being left without enough depth yet again.

As for Lindelof, he could be joining up with a manager who was once full of praise for his ability in Mourinho. The new Fenerbahce boss once said, via Manchester Evening News: "He played against Russia three days ago or two days ago, but of course, we need him when he plays. He was probably our best player. He was a brave lad, but he probably punished himself. I don’t know how long he will be out, but he is a fantastic example.”

Ultimately, Lindelof's United career will be remembered as what might have been rather than what was. A player who had his moments, the 29-year-old has consistently faced injury issues to pull apart any momentum that he has built when given the chance under various managers at Old Trafford.