Manchester United have now been offered the chance to sign an "absolute monster" in a swap deal, with the player believed to be keen on the move, according to a report.

Man Utd pursuing a striker

Man United are now pushing to bring in a new striker this month, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen now on their list of targets, and there has recently been a positive update on their pursuit of the Nigerian, as he is said to be determined to move to Old Trafford.

FC Porto's Samu Omorodion is also under consideration, having sent scouts to watch the striker in action against Boavista, and he is likely to have caught the eye, netting twice in a 4-0 victory to help continue his side's title charge.

Just a few days ago, it emerged that United could look to make a move for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic this month, with journalist Enrico Camelio explaining that a deal could be possible, should Joshua Zirkzee be sent in the opposite direction.

Now, the Red Devils have been handed the opportunity to make that deal a reality, with TEAMtalk reporting that Juventus have now made an official cash-plus-player offer.

There are signs that a deal could have a good chance of coming to fruition, too, as both players have given the green light to moving, with Zirkzee struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League since arriving from Bologna in the summer.

TEAMtalk relay a previous valuation of the Juventus striker from CaughtOffside, which suggests he could be worth €65m (£54m), with United required to pay a fee to bring the combined value of their player and the money to a suitable amount.

Vlahovic is an upgrade on Zirkzee

Members of the Italian media have lauded the Serbian as an "absolute monster", and for good reason, given that his record in front of goal in the Serie A is very impressive, with his most prolific season coming in 2020-21 for Fiorentina, netting 21 times.

Statistic (per 90) Joshua Zirkzee Dusan Vlahovic Non-penalty goals 0.26 0.61 Assists 0.17 0.12 Shot-creating actions 3.26 2.27 Successful take-ons 1.55 0.44

As shown, the Juventus star has a better eye for goal than the Dutchman, scoring more than double the number of non-penalty goals per 90 over the past year, but his all-round game isn't as strong.

As such, if Ruben Amorim wants a proven goalscorer, who does not offer much else to the team, it is worth considering Juventus' proposal of a swap deal, but Zirkzee is likely to help the team in different ways. Osimhen should be United's priority target, given that his all-round game is a lot better than Vlahovic's, while also averaging more non-penalty goals over the past year.

Although Zirkzee has failed to deliver so far, it seems a little premature to let him leave this winter, especially considering Vlahovic is not the best striker United are currently linked with, meaning there is no pressing need to accept a swap deal.