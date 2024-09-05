Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign a player who is currently without a club, according to a new report.

The Red Devils had a very busy transfer window, as they added five new players and also oversaw 13 departures. But the change in personnel hasn’t had the desired effect as yet, as the club has won just one of their three league games.

Christian Eriksen’s Man United future in doubt

As stated, Manchester United saw 13 faces leave the club over the course of the summer, with players such as Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Jadon Sancho all departing. However, one player who didn’t leave Old Trafford and might have been expected to was midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Man United's summer departures Signed for Scott McTominay Napoli Mason Greenwood Marseille Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham Willy Kambwala Villarreal Hannibal Mejbri Burnley Facundo Pellistri Panathinaikos Alvaro Careras Benfica Donny Van de Beek Girona Raphael Varane Como Omari Forson Monza Anthony Martial Without club Jadon Sancho Chelsea Brandon Williams Without club

The 32-year-old, who joined the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, is now in the final year of his contract, and there was an expectation that he would be moved on. However, that didn’t happen in the transfer window, but there has been talk it could still occur as some transfer windows around Europe remain open.

It was claimed earlier this week that Anderlecht are interested in signing the Denmark international, as the club’s chief executive, Jesper Fredberg, is a “long-term admirer” of the player.

However, the Belgian side is running out of time to get a deal completed, as their transfer window shuts on the 6th of September. There could also be a stumbling block, as the midfielder’s £150,000 wages may prove a sticking point. As Eriksen’s future at Old Trafford continues to be uncertain, the Red Devils have now been offered the chance to replace him.

Man United offered the chance to sign experienced free agent

According to HITC, Manchester United are one of a number of clubs to be offered the chance to sign Yusuf Yazici on a free transfer. The 45-cap Turkey international had been with French side Lille since 2019, but he now finds himself without a club after they decided not to renew his contract.

This report states that Turkish giants Galatasaray are leading the race for the attacking midfielder, but they also face competition from AC Milan, Lazio, and a host of Premier League clubs, including Man United. It goes on to add that Manchester United would only be able to add Yazici, who was once described as being “incredible” by former Arsenal player Mesut Özil, to their squad if they moved Eriksen on.

This isn’t the first time that United have been linked with a move for Yazici, as in 2019 the Red Devils were looking to sign him from Trabzonspor, and they were ready to bid €27m plus €4m in add-ons (a total of £26m) to add him to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad. However, they missed out on his signing, and he instead joined Lille.