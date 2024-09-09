A Manchester United representative has held talks with colleagues of one club's sporting director over the signing of a 21-year-old gem in their ranks, a new report has claimed.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Brighton and England centre-back Lewis Dunk, in what arguably acts as a shock rumour, considering his best years could now be behind him at 32. Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt have already arrived at Old Trafford this year, giving Erik ten Hag some much-needed depth at the heart of his defence, but it looks as though a move for the Seagulls captain could also be on the cards in January or next summer.

Rumours of a move for Adrien Rabiot are also refusing to go away, with the former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus midfielder still surprisingly a free agent after his summer departure from the Turin Giants. Galatasaray have failed in their efforts to snap him up and United are believed to be contemplating making an offer, as are Newcastle United.

There could also be exits that take place at Old Trafford in the near future, with certain players arguably not good enough to be considered a part of the future plans, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to kick on after a tough period in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson years, and Antony has been backed to seal a move away.

The 24-year-old is reportedly wanted by Newcastle in the January transfer window, with United potentially willing to sell him for £40m, despite them paying Ajax more than double that for his services back in 2022.

According to ABC Sevilla [via Sport Witness], Manchester United are interested in signing Sevilla youngster Juanlu Sanchez, making contact over a move for him. The report states that a Red Devils representative has spoken directly to a colleague of Victor Orta about the youngster - Orta is the sporting director of the La Liga side.

Sanchez, praised for his versatility having played anywhere up the right flank and even in central midfield, could be an ideal option for United when looking at the long-term picture, being considered a key starter futrher down the line but also providing strong competition for the likes of Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot.

United are said to have tracked the right-back throughout the summer when he was representing Spain at the Olympics, and he made two appearances in the competition, scoring once for good measure. Sanchez has also been capped in five different youth age teams for his country, showing that he is a talented young player who has been highly thought of at international level for some time.

Juanlu Sanchez's international career Caps Goals Spain Under-21s 1 0 Spain Under-19s 10 1 Spain Under-18s 2 1 Spain Under-17s 1 0 Spain Under-16s 1 0 Spain Olympic Team 3 1

In the past, United have been guilty of signing ageing individuals who are nothing more than quick fixes, from Cristiano Ronaldo to Edinson Cavani, to name just a few, but signing top youngsters with big futures looks to be the new approach, and Sanchez makes total sense in that respect.