Manchester United sent officials to Europe on Sunday to take in a live showing from one of their potential transfer targets, as he returned from a serious illness to play for his club. The transfer window has been shut for a couple of weeks now, but that hasn’t stopped the Red Devils from getting some early work in for 2025.

Erik ten Hag’s side have had a mixed start to the new Premier League season, but they will hope Saturday’s 3-0 win over Southampton can kickstart an upturn in form. The Red Devils are back in action on Tuesday night against Barnsley, and it may be an opportunity for some of their new signings from the summer to get more minutes into their legs, especially Manuel Ugarte.

It was a busy summer for United, but that could be just the sign of things to come at the club, as INEOS continue to be linked with players while the window is shut. United have already been tipped to go for AS Monaco’s Vanderson and Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simon this month, and it hasn’t stopped there.

The latest name the club have been linked with is Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund, but they face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle United. The winger has been with the German side since the summer of 2022 and has been an impressive buy there. Adeyemi played an important role in the club’s route to the Champions League final last year, and it now appears United, among other teams, are looking to potentially sign him.

Man United send officials to watch 10-goal starlet

According to Norway’s TV2, relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester United had a scout in attendance on Sunday at Arasen Stadion to watch Sverre Nypan of Rosenborg BK. The report states that it was reported in April that the Red Devils had “put out feelers” for the 17-year-old midfielder, and they have continued to keep an eye on the player.

United had an official in Norway as Rosenborg played out a 1-1 draw with Lillestrom SK, while Bayer Leverkusen also had a scout at the game. After the game, Nypan, who admitted he has struggled with a recent illness and is rebuilding his fitness, was asked if he cared about there being scouts from United and Leverkusen in attendance: “No, to be completely honest. The only thing I care about is getting back to the form I was in before the illness.

Sverre Nypan's Rosenborg stats Apps 52 Goals 10 Assists 10

“It’s been a bit heavy. From playing very good matches to getting sick. It’s so typical that when things go well, you get sick. That’s life, but now it’s about building up, but it takes time.

“I didn’t know about it, so I don’t really think about it that much. That’s how it’s always going to be, so there’s nothing to worry about. I have to learn and deal with it, and I feel that I do.”

It was reported at the end of last month that Nypan is said to be a United fan, which may give the Premier League side the edge when it comes to a transfer pursuit.