Manchester United are now progressing with a deal to sign a new defender for Ruben Amorim this month, it has been reported, with the club keen to improve their ranks for the second half of the campaign.

Manchester United lose again as INEOS turn to January market

A 3-1 Premier League loss to Brighton at Old Trafford was the sixth in just 11 games for Ruben Amorim since his arrival, and left the club 13th in the top flight, just ten points clear of the relegation zone.

While relegation seems overwhelmingly unlikely, the 11 point gap to the final European places for next season also seems to be growing with each week, and barring an impressive Europa League run it seems likely that the Red Devils will be without any European football for the 2025/26 campaign.

A mammoth overhaul is likely to take place in the summer, with Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof all out of contract while the likes of Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia have all been strongly linked with moves away from the club either this month or in the summer.

One player already on his way out is Brazilian winger Antony, who is set to bring his awful spell at Old Trafford to a close and seal a loan move to Spanish side Real Betis in the coming days, while more exits could well follow in the final days of the transfer window.

To combat that, the Red Devils are also looking at strengthening their own ranks, and are now moving forward with a deal for a versatile new defender for Amorim.

Manchester United open talks over Lecce star

Now, the reliable David Ornstein has revealed that the Red Devils are opening talks over a deal to sign exciting fullback talent Patrick Dorgu from Lecce this month.

An in demand talent, Dorgu has at various times in the last 12 months been linked with all of Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea, but it seems that United are trying to make a move a reality for the versatile Dane, who can play on either flank both as a full-back or winger.

He was dubbed an "elite team player" with "immense physicality" by one analyst, and has demonstrated his versatility this campaign for the Serie A outfit, having spent much of it on the right wing despite primarily being a left-back.

As per Ornstein, "discussions have begun" and "nothing is yet agreed, but dialogue is progressing" over a deal to sign the defender this month, while Fabrizio Romano adds some good news that Dorgu is "100% keen on move" and that Lecce are holding out for €40m (£34m), a fee that is considered relatively cheap by comparison to the likes of Nuno Mendes, Rayan Ait Nouri and Milos Kerkez, who Manchester United have also considered.

Patrick Dorgu in Serie A this season Appearances 20 Goals 3 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 2

Still just 20-years-old, Dorgu would certainly be a smart signing for the Red Devils given his physical prowess, while he is well-adjusted to playing in a back three/five having done so for both club and country to good effect.

Equally, his wages would not be too high, with Dorgu having signed a new deal on October but still only taking home £900,000 a year (£10.5k per week) as things stand. Even with a hefty bump to those terms, he would be among Manchester United's lowest earners.

Should he prove a success, he could well be the long term answer to the clubs left back issues alongside Diego Leon, who is expected to arrive in the coming months.