Manchester United are set for a shake-up behind the scenes as they prepare for new investment in the club to be ratified; however, one potential fresh face at Old Trafford is now being targeted by some mega rich clubs.

As per journalist Steve Bates, writing for GIVEMESPORT, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro could be dropped for this weekend's clash against Manchester City in what would be a shock piece of United team news ahead of the derby.The veteran enforcer has endured a notable drop in form over recent weeks and coupled with the form of Scott McTominay and summer signing Sofyan Amrabat, the 31-year-old may now find his chances of making the starting line-up on Sunday diminishing as Erik ten Hag aims to continue his side's recent upturn in fortunes.The midfield has become an area of priority for the Dutchman regarding January reinforcements, and AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is one of Manchester United's transfer targets ahead of the window; however, the Red Devils will need to fend off competition from Paris Saint-Germain to bring in the 25-year-old.Believed to be available for around €40 million (£35 million), Reijnders is seen as an attainable target for the Red Devils and could be courted as Ten Hag aims to ensure he has enough depth in his engine room to compete on multiple fronts for silverware.This week, Manchester United have a double bill of action at Old Trafford against Copenhagen and Manchester City, which the club will use to pay tribute to the life of football legend Bobby Charlton, who sadly passed away last week at the age of 86.Charlton amassed an incredible 249 goals in 758 games for Manchester United over a 17-year spell at Old Trafford, alongside picking up three league titles, one FA Cup and the European Cup in 1968. Of course, he was also a pivotal figure in England's 1966 World Cup triumph.

Manchester United's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Champions League Copenhagen Old Trafford Premier League Manchester City Old Trafford EFL Cup Newcastle United Old Trafford Premier League Fulham Craven Cottage Premier League Copenhagen Parken Stadium

The hunt for a new Manchester United sporting director has taken a new twist after it emerged that several Saudi Pro League clubs are also targeting leading candidate Paul Mitchell, as the nation looks to up their scope for recruitment in the midst of a flurry of spending activity over the past year.Mitchell, who has worked with the likes of AS Monaco, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, is being primed as a potential appointment for the role of sporting director once Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos close in on taking control of 25% of the Premier League giants.

Manchester United have languished behind their rivals in recent years and their recruitment has been called into question by many in footballing circles over recent years.It remains to be seen if their ability to identify top talent can improve under their proposed new ownership as the Red Devils aim to regularly challenge for honours at the top end of English football.