Manchester United are once again stepping up their transfer plans ahead of the upcoming Premier League season and have reportedly begun discussing personal terms with one of their targets.

Man Utd facing left-back dilemma

Erik ten Hag's side are facing something of a dilemma at fullback heading into the new campaign. First choice Luke Shaw missed much of last season through injury, forcing the Manchester United boss to opt for makeshift options in the role, a position that Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof and even Sofyan Amrabat were asked to fill at various points.

Meanwhile, second choice option Tyrell Malacia missed the entire campaign with an injury of his own, leading to speculation that a left-back might be signed this summer.

But Shaw's return quietened those rumours, and the latest comments from Ten Hag appear to suggest that Malacia could be back in the coming weeks too.

"Tyrell is now in a good place," Ten Hag told Man Utd.com. "But he is not here because I only took players who could play games or be available for team training.

"He is not that far [off], but he is now in a progress situation. At a relatively short notice, he can again return into team training and then into team performance in games. I think it would be possible [to be available again] in two months."

However, with both players injury prone, the club could do with someone versatile and able to fill in at full back and across the pitch when required. Now, they seem to have found that player.

Manchester United chase "special" talent

That comes amid reports that the Red Devils are eyeing up a potential move for Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu. The Turkish defender has been linked with Brighton and Southampton this summer as he heads into the final two years of his £47,000 a week deal in Turkey, and Manchester United are the latest to join the hunt.

That is according to Turkish reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, who took to X to reveal that talks have been held between the Red Devils and Kadioglu's camp over a potential move to Old Trafford.

"Manchester United met with Ferdi Kadıoğlu's representative and asked about the contract terms he would demand from them in case of an agreement with Fenerbahce."

Former teammate Ole Romeny, who played with him at NEC Nijmegen, described him as a "special" talent: "The absolute top. He is also special as a left-back, there is no one with those footballing qualities."

Though listed as a left-sided player, Kadioglu is one of the most versatile players in Europe, having played across midfield and in both fullback positions so far in his career.

Ferdi Kadioglu's appearances by position (min 10 appearances, via transfermarkt) Right Back 37 Attacking Midfield 56 Left Back 67 Right Winger 44 Right Midfield 19 Left Winger 24 Left Midfield 20 Central Midfield 15

That versatility could prove a massive bonus at Manchester United, with the Red Devils still looking light in the centre of the pitch as well as at left-back, meaning that Kadioglu could see plenty of action were he to make the move.

It is thought that his current side are holding out for around £30m to part ways with the defender, with a host of clubs pushing for a move, which may well mean Ten Hag and co. will have to speed up negotiations should they truly want to land the 24-year-old.