Manchester United are preparing for a return to Premier League action this weekend as they face Southampton, and ahead of that game, news has emerged about a player’s contract situation at Old Trafford.

Manchester United latest news

As stated, the Red Devils are back in action this weekend, and Erik ten Hag will be hoping his players can return from international duty with a clean bill of health. As the international break started last week, it was reported that the Dutchman may be given a significant boost for their game against the Saints too - it has been claimed that Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw may be able to return after their recent injuries.

Both players are yet to play this season, as Hojlund picked up a hamstring injury in pre-season while Shaw returned from Euro 2024 and picked up a calf injury in training. This update stated that both players could be back available for Saturday, with ten Hag likely to provide an update later this week.

Meanwhile, as well as United using the break to try and get players back fit, they have also been using it as an opportunity to look at potential players they could target in 2025. It has been claimed that United sent scouts to a recent Turkey under-20 game against England for them to take in Ali Sahin Yilmaz. The defender is said to have impressed the United officials, who sent back positive reports to the club.

Now, as Man United head into their game against Southampton, there is news about a new contract that could be offered to a rising star.

Man Utd planning new contract talks with “superstar” winger

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are planning to hold contract talks with winger Amad Diallo. The 22-year-old is now in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils do have the option to extend that by another 12 months.

The report states that United’s hierarchy is keen to start contract talks in the coming months as they try to tie the player down to a new long-term deal. Diallo, who has been described as being a “superstar” by football creator Liam Canning, is on a weekly wage of £28,846, which sees him earn £1.5 million a year. This report goes on to add that his next deal will see him double that at the least, given how well he has done in recent months.

Amad Diallo's Premier League record Apps 15 Goals 2 Assists 2

The Ivory Coast international has played 25 times for United in all competitions, scoring four goals and chipping in with two assists. Diallo has featured in all the club’s three league games so far, scoring in the defeat to Brighton last month as well as starting in the Community Shield game against Manchester City.