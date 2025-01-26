Setting their sights on midfield reinforcements, Manchester United are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a young versatile La Liga star for Ruben Amorim in what could be a bargain deal.

Man Utd transfer news

Bargain is certainly a word that Manchester United will be keen to hear both this month and during the summer transfer window, with the club reportedly walking a fine line when it comes to profit and sustainability issues at a time when they once again need several reinforcements. The last thing that they need is to run into any sanctions on that front and that could yet see player sales take priority this month.

Out-of-favour stars such as Alejandro Garnacho could, therefore, provide the Red Devils with a parting gift if he does complete a mid-season switch to Chelsea as rumours suggest is certainly a possibility.

The same can be said for Marcus Rashford. Dropped since missing out on derby victory over Manchester City, the Carrington graduate desperately needs a move away and one which could yet fund the Red Devils' pursuit of Patrick Dorgu this month.

His departure could also aid those at Old Trafford in pursuit of a summer target. According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are now plotting a cheap deal to sign Lucien Agoume from Sevilla this summer. The 22-year-old midfielder would reportedly not cost a substantial fee this summer, leaving the door ajar for United to potentially make a much-needed bargain move.

A rising star, Agoume would be well worth the gamble for a bargain fee this summer. The Frenchman could even become the missing piece in Amorim's midfield next to Manuel Ugarte, whilst also providing centre-back cover thanks to his key versatility.

Whilst the Sevilla man is not a name that will instantly steal a number of headlines, he could quickly play a pivotal role in transforming Amorim's side in his first full season in charge.

"Amazing" Agoume could partner Ugarte

Slowly but surely, Manchester United are moving beyond the need for Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in what should be a crucial step towards returning to the Champions League. But at least one more option must still arrive to compete with Kobbie Mainoo for a place alongside Ugarte and that may well prove to be Agoume this summer.

The Sevilla star certainly has the traits to step into the Old Trafford midfield, with analyst Ben Mattinson praising his "composed" ability to dictate play and "top ball retention" before dubbing him an "amazing #6 profile" at the end of last year.

With plenty to do when the summer arrives, Agoume should be among the options that Manchester United should consider if his valuation is, indeed, set at a cheap price.