Manchester United might be having a difficult time on the pitch, but it isn’t stopping INEOS from eyeing transfer targets for 2025, with a Ukraine international the latest to emerge on their radar, according to a new report.

Man Utd transfer news

The last thing that will be on most United supporters minds will be who they might sign in 2025, as results on the pitch are turning fans restless when it comes to manager Erik ten Hag. But it appears that INEOS are remaining behind the Dutchman at this moment in time, knowing that results will need to improve or a change in the dugout could happen.

Despite the uncertainty on the pitch, United are looking at potential business they can conduct in 2025. The Red Devils are being mentioned with a move for Nico Williams, as they try to throw everything they can at a deal in order to beat Barcelona to his signature.

As well as looking at Williams, it has also emerged that Man United are in the market for a new defender, despite adding two centre-backs in the summer. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has become a “serious target” for the Red Devils, as they are preparing an offer in excess of £62 million.

Williams and Guehi appear to be potential transfer targets for 2025, but they are not the only players the Premier League side is looking at, as they also have their eye on a Real Madrid player.

Man Utd plotting move for £45k-p/w star as competition for Onana

According to a report from Spain relayed by The Real Champs, Manchester United have placed Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin on their radar. As well as the Red Devils looking to sign the Ukraine international, they face competition from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

United added Andre Onana to their ranks in the 2023 summer transfer window, and since his arrival, he has been the club’s number one between the sticks. The Cameroon international has been backed up by Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton, but it appears that INEOS may want to add more competition in that area of the team.

Lunin, who was described as a “hero” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, has been at Real Madrid since July 2018, when he joined the club from Ukraine side Zorya Lugansk. The 25-year-old has struggled for regular game time since joining the Spanish giants but did feature heavily last season, as he was called upon due to Thibaut Courtois’ injury.

Andriy Lunin's Real Madrid stats Apps 48 Goals conceded 51 Clean sheets 16

A two time Champions League winner, Lunin may be considered a cheap pickup by the Red Devils - the Ukraine international is said to be on a weekly wage of 54,038 euros, which is roughly £45,000. That's about £2.3 million per year, so he would be an addition that wouldn’t cost United much in wages, and the 6 foot 3 stopper may think he has more of a chance of ousting Onana than Courtois.