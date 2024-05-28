Mauricio Pochettino could be interested in sealing the signing of two Chelsea players if he becomes Manchester United manager this summer, according to a fresh claim.

The Red Devils are now heading into the summer transfer window with far more positivity in the air, following their memorable FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City on Saturday afternoon. That's not to say that Erik ten Hag isn't still under big pressure to keep his job, however, with Pochettino one of those who is seen as a possible successor this summer. Contact has even been made regarding a move for him.

Even before the City game, so many players were being linked with moves to United at the end of the season, too, and the constant rumours aren't going away at all. Real Madrid veteran Joselu has emerged as a surprise target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe in recent days, with the 34-year-old striker recently inspiring his side to the Champions League final with two late goals against Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise has been constantly backed to seal a summer move to Old Trafford, and the Frenchman is seen as their possible version of Phil Foden, possessing the City star's left foot and magical ability. Young Lille centre-back Leny Yoro is a huge prospect for the future, and United are reportedly battling with Liverpool to secure his signing before the beginning of next season, too.

Joao Neves is another young player with an enormous amount of potential, already maturing into one of Benfica's key players, and the central midfielder is viewed as Casemiro's perfect replacement this summer. Paul Scholes is a big admirer of the Portuguese, which United supporters will likely see as a good thing, given the Englishman's legendary standing.

Pochettino could sign two Chelsea players at Man Utd

According to a new report from Football Insider, Pochettino could look to sign Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah for Manchester United in the summer transfer window, should he come in.

The midfielder and defender are described as "the most likely candidates to make the switch to Old Trafford" alongside the Argentine, in terms of Blues players.

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag will keep his job or not, with "crucial" talks planned this week, but either way, Gallagher and Chalobah would be strong additions by United.

The former would be the more eye-catching signing of the two, with the £50,000-a-week England international hailed by Pochettino earlier in the season, given his impact at Chelsea: "I think he is a player with a great commitment to the team. He is always trying to compensate in every situation, in offensive and defensive situations. It's priceless to have a player like him."

Chalobah, also earning £50,000 per week, could be a shrewd purchase as well, though, with the 24-year-old's versatility allowing him to shine as both a right-back and a centre-back, giving United more defensive options, which is something they badly need moving forward. He has also been lauded as a "monster" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Conor Gallagher's 2023/24 Premier League stats Total Appearances 37 Starts 37 Goals 5 Assists 7 Pass completion rate 91.5% Tackles per game 2.3 Key passes per game 1.4

It could be that Ten Hag staying and Pochettino not coming in puts paid to Gallagher and Chalobah joining United, but they should be looking to strike a deal regardless of who is in charge next season.