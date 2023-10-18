Manchester United’s takeover saga could soon come to an end, with reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano sharing an update from “sources close to Sheikh Jassim”.

Man Utd takeover news; Ratcliffe, Jassim

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Jassim have been the frontrunners in 2023 to secure a Man Utd takeover from the Glazers, with the pair both making numerous bids throughout the year.

It looked as if Jassim was “very close” to a Man Utd deal just last week, following rumours from Qatar, however, as we know, there was a big Man Utd takeover development over the weekend. Jassim decided to withdraw his offer for the Red Devils on Saturday, leaving Ratcliffe and INEOS close to agreeing a 25% stake in the club, possibly overseeing sporting decisions.

Despite this, there have still been rumours about Jassim possibly returning to the bidding process. Reports have claimed that ‘key figures involved in Ratcliffe’s deal are not completely sold on the idea that the Qatari bidder has made the decision to walk away from the process’.

However, taking to X, Romano shared a further Man Utd takeover update regarding Jassim, claiming the decision to walk away from a deal “is 100% guaranteed and confirmed”.

“Sources close to Sheikh Jassim guarantee that his decision to leave the negotiations for Man United is 100% guaranteed and confirmed. No current plans to change that. Glazers family, already informed last week after final bid rejected.”

What are Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plans at Man Utd?

It looks as if it is a matter of time until the takeover saga finally ends, with Ratcliffe and INEOS taking a minority stake in the club from the Glazers. As mentioned, the 70-year-old wants to have influence on sporting decisions and reports have claimed that Ratcliffe’s plans at Man Utd include overseeing a 100-day review at Old Trafford, looking at things both on and off the pitch. Redeveloping Old Trafford could be on the businessman's long-term to-do list, however, renaming the stadium isn't on his agenda, with Ratcliffe previously saying:

"I hadn't thought of that, but no. That would be heresy. I would not change it. It's always Old Trafford."

Meanwhile, when it comes to new signings, spending big also may not be something Ratcliffe looks to do, as he criticised the club’s transfer business back in 2019. Ratcliffe said:

"They have been the dumb money, which you see with players like Fred. United have spent an immense amount since [Sir Alex] Ferguson left and been poor, to put it mildly. Shockingly poor, to be honest.

"We have a different approach here to be moderately intelligent about it. Try to do it more grassroots, trying to locate young talent. Some clubs seem to have an ability to do that, Southampton and Lille. United have done it really poorly. They have lost the plot."

By the looks of things, Ratcliffe may be looking to make measured and calculated decisions both on and off the pitch in Manchester, and a takeover involving Jassim now looks completely off the table.