Manchester United have endured a rocky start to proceedings this campaign amid the backdrop of potentially being taken over at Old Trafford and pundit Frank McAvennie has been left less than impressed by recent developments.

On Saturday, Manchester United stars Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund played an important part on international duty with their native Denmark in their 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan in EURO 2024 qualifying, as the veteran playmaker put on a vintage display by having a hand in both goals while the latter recorded an assist for Robert Skov.

Elsewhere, Jonny Evans captained Northern Ireland in their comfortable 3-0 victory over San Marino in Belfast, playing 63 minutes before coming off at Windsor Park as goals from Paul Smyth, Josh Magennis and Conor McMenamin sealed the Green and White Army's second victory in Group H.

According to a Manchester United update from TEAMtalk, Sunderland reportedly want to enact a deal to bring Amad Diallo back to the club following his successful stint at the Stadium of Light last term. The outlet claim that Erik ten Hag is willing to let the Ivory Coast international leave Old Trafford on a loan basis in January and there is believed to be a 'confidence' from those on Wearside that a deal can be struck to land the Abidjan-born winger in the New Year.

Meanwhile, Red Devils defender Victor Lindelof is another man who has recently hit the headlines at Old Trafford following a Man Utd contract update from the same publication, which has indicated that Ten Hag is ready to activate a 12-month extension clause that is present in his current terms that would prolong his time at Manchester United until the summer of 2025.

Manchester United's next five fixtures Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Sheffield United (A) Bramall Lane Champions League Copenhagen (H) Old Trafford Premier League Manchester City (H) Old Trafford EFL Cup Newcastle United (H) Old Trafford Premier League Fulham (A) Craven Cottage

Man Utd takeover latest - Sheikh Jassim

Over the weekend, news on the Man Utd takeover latest has taken another big twist as it emerged that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani has withdrawn from the bidding process at Old Trafford, leaving Sir Jim Ratcliffe in pole position to complete a deal to buy 25% of the club from the Glazers. Speaking to Football Insider, pundit McAvennie has slammed the Man Utd news, stating:

"I do not know what is happening at Man United now. It is an embarrassment and disgrace. There is one drama after another and for a big club like Man United who I actually think are one of the biggest in the world, it is a total embarrassment. But is this what you get from the biggest club in the world? From the owners to the manager it is just strange. There is something not right and I just cannot understand it."

Manchester United have endured an inconsistent start to 2023/24 on the pitch. However, Scott McTominay's late double against Brentford before the international break helped to move the Red Devils within five points of the top four in the Premier League and could prove to be a catalyst as they aim to turn their fortunes around.

Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go before Manchester United can genuinely compete with rivals Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal again at the top end of English football, which has been evidenced in their recent run of poor results, and it looks as if the end is in sight when it comes to a takeover saga.