Finance expert Kieran Maguire has slammed Manchester United owners the Glazers for one of their latest Old Trafford decisions.

The Red Devils have had a frustrating start to the new season on the pitch, already losing half of their opening eight Premier League fixtures alongside the first two Champions League group games.

A takeover process involving the Glazers is still yet to be resolved, but in better news, the club are still in the EFL Cup, a competition they won during Erik ten Hag’s first year in charge. Another home draw was handed to United in the round of 16 against Newcastle United, with that specific fixture scheduled for Wednesday, November 1.

It has recently been confirmed that Newcastle's ticket allocation for Man United is more than 7,000 tickets, however, those at Old Trafford, and by extension decision makers the Glazers, will be charging £39 for an adult away ticket. Speaking about the Newcastle ticket update to Football Insider, Maguire, who contributes for Sky Sports, hit out at the Glazers, labelling them “a disgrace to football”.

“Glazer Greed, unfortunately, has become a watchword for all that is bad in football. The Glazers know that Newcastle will travel in numbers regardless of the price. I think it’s indicative of the cynicism of the Glazers that they are taking these fans for as much as they think they can get away with.

“The facilities for away fans at Old Trafford are very poor – it’s impossible to sit down. I think if you’re more than six foot tall it is practically impossible to sit down. The facilities are not representative of the 21st century but are indicative of the lack of investment in Old Trafford by the Glazer family.

“They’ve got the cheek of the devil to charge these prices, especially for a Tuesday or Wednesday night match. They’re a disgrace to football.”

How expensive are Man Utd tickets?

There has been plenty of talk regarding the state of the ground recently, with an Old Trafford leak going viral on social media during the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this month.

In terms of ticket prices, you can see below, as provided by Goal, the average ticket price of all 20 Premier League clubs this season, with Man Utd’s highest price actually lower than the likes of Aston Villa, Burnley, Brentford, West Ham and Wolves.

Club Ticket price range Arsenal £28.50 - £103 Aston Villa £48 - £80 Bournemouth £28 - £53 Brentford £30 - £65 Brighton £30 - £65 Burnley £16 - £60 Chelsea £25 - £71 Crystal Palace £48 - £58 Everton £55 Fulham £25 - £50 Liverpool £9 - £60 Luton TBC Man City £58 - £75 Man Utd £36 - £58 Newcastle £32 - £70 Nottingham Forest £42 - £52 Sheffield United £32 - £47 Tottenham £37 - £103 West Ham £50 - £100 Wolves £35 - £63.50

However, charging a large travelling Newcastle fanbase £39 for a cup game in midweek does seem fairly pricey and the possibility of United taking advantage of the Magpies travelling in their numbers, especially after the club charged Crystal Palace fans almost £10 less in the previous round.