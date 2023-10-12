There could soon be movement regarding a takeover Manchester United involving Sheikh Jassim, following a recent development.

Man Utd takeover latest; Sheikh Jassim

The Red Devils were first put up on the market last November, and almost 12 months on, there is still no real resolution, with the Glazers still in charge. Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been the two main contenders to take control from the current Man Utd owners, with the former of the two making a fifth and final bid to take 100% control of the club way back in June. (Jassim Man Utd bid)

More recently, reports have suggested that Ratcliffe’s Man Utd bid could be changed to take a minority stake of 25%, something which would allow the Glazers to remain at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Jassim and David Beckham at Man Utd appears to be another possibility, with the former looking to make the Red Devils icon an Old Trafford ambassador, should his bid prove successful. A further new update has now emerged, and it looks as if Beckham back on the books of United could soon be a possibility.

One journalist from Qatari outlet Alkass TV Sports shared a Man Utd takeover update involving Jassim in the last 48 hours. He stated that Ratcliffe will not be the one to take control at Old Trafford, with a deal involving Jassim and co now “very close”.

“In light of the current circumstances, I do not want to talk about sports, but I can assure you that Sir Ratcliffe will not take over Manchester United (because he was not serious in the first place) and the Qatari takeover is very close, after the stubbornness of the Glazers after submitting more than 3 offers. More details coming soon.”

How rich is Sheikh Jassim?

Jassim is worth an estimated $1.5bn when it comes to personal net worth and the Man United supporter is a member of the Qatari royal family. Chairman of the richest bank in Qatar (QIB), Jassim’s plans at Man Utd are seemingly big, with reports claiming he has vowed to clear the Old Trafford debt and invest his own funds.

Jassim's plans at Man United Clear Old Trafford debt Redevelop Old Trafford Bring back club legends Improve sporting success

A redevelopment of the iconic stadium also appears to be on his list, whereas his hunger for success on the pitch is high, showing how he could invest more into the playing squad. Therefore, if this recent update from Qatar is accurate, we could hear some huge news regarding a Jassim takeover before the month is out, and if a deal can be completed quickly, who knows, the new owner could back the club in the January transfer window.