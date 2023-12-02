Manchester United have an interesting plan in place regarding the future of a "world-class" current player at Old Trafford, according to a fresh transfer update.

Man Utd players set to leave in 2024

The Red Devils continue to have an unpredictable season, with performances and results fluctuating between impressive and woeful, and Wednesday's 3-3 draw away to Galatasaray in the Champions League perhaps summed them up as a team.

It was another poor night at the office for Andre Onana, who twice allowed free-kicks to beat him too easily, and his struggles sum up the lack of impact from United's summer signings. Mason Mount has found it hugely difficult to make an impression, with the Englishman not helped by injuries, while Rasmus Hojlund is yet to score in the Premier League despite his impressive tally in Europe.

The January transfer window will allow Erik ten Hag the opportunity to bring in new signings, but plenty of United players will be out of contract in the near future and we could see somewhat of an overhaul in 2024. The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Antony Martial all see their deals expire in 2024, while Donny van de Beek is thought to be certain to leave in Janary.

Man Utd make Anthony Martial decision

According to a new report from Football Insider, Manchester United could now trigger Martial's one-year extension but with the intent to then sell him for a fee.

"Man United could now activate Anthony Martial’s one-year contract extension clause and then let him go, sources have told Football Insider. The Red Devils could move to prolong the 27-year-old’s deal in order to protect his value and prevent him leaving for free in 2024."

Ratcliffe may well decide to splash out on a new forward next year, claims the report, and that would involve selling Martial either in January or next summer. This is a decision that would make perfect sense for United, ensuring that they don't simply lose Martial for nothing after splashing out so much on his potential back in 2015.

The Frenchman has always been a big talent at Old Trafford, with former Red Devils striker Robin van Persie even describing him as "world-class" on a talent level, but it feels like the right time to move him on, considering his influence has waned as the years have passed.

This season, Martial's statistics highlight his lack of playing time, with only three starts coming his way in the Premier League in 2023/24, and while he is still only 27 years of age, he has suffered lots of injuries and arguably isn't the player he once was.

United need to move on from the forward now, bringing in fresh faces who represent the future, so it is now a case of triggering his contract and then receiving as much money for him as possible.