Manchester United are prepared to make an offer for Real Madrid's latest hero this summer, according to an intriguing transfer update.

The Red Devils are getting ready for the daunting challenge of facing rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final this weekend, with the two sides locking horns at Wembley on Saturday afternoon. This season has not only been a disappointing one at Old Trafford, but has also highlighted the need for signings, in order to close the gap on their local adversaries.

Benfica midfielder Joao Neves is seen as one of Europe's most exciting young talents, and he has continually been linked with a summer move to United, being viewed as an upgrade on Casemiro, who is past his best and needs to move on. The Portuguese has even been likened to a legendary figure in Paul Scholes, which could excite the fans.

The Red Devils are also reportedly plotting a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who is a similarly prodigious striker to Rasmus Hojlund, and he could come in and ease the workload on the current United star. A £55m move has been mooted.

It would be a huge surprise if Sir Jim Ratcliffe didn't see centre-back as a crucial to add depth to, and two Premier League aces in Marc Guehi and Jarrad Branthwaite have both been backed to head to Manchester before the beginning of next season.

Man Utd want "perfect" Real Madrid ace

According to a new claim from Defensa Central, Manchester United are keen on signing Real Madrid striker Joselu and Ratcliffe is preparing an offer to him this summer. They are willing to give him a two-year deal that earns him £4.2m per year net in wages, with their interest in him reportedly growing over the past few months.

In many ways, Joselu would be a surprise signing by United in the summer window, considering he is now 34 years of age and has played for the likes of Stoke City in the past. He certainly wouldn't represent a long-term option, but there could be an element of sense to it. The £40,000-a-week Spaniard would come in as a more experienced alternative to Hojlund, accepting that he may have to play second fiddle to him but filling in when needed, putting his experience to good use.

It shouldn't be forgotten that the attacker only recently proved to be the hero in Madrid's dramatic Champions League win over Bayern Munich, scoring twice late on in the semi-final second leg to take them to the final. His manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has lauded him, saying: "He's the perfect reflection of what this squad is: players who contribute a lot without losing confidence [if they're not playing] and the idea that they can offer the team something."

Given his age, it would still be better for United to focus on a different attacker this summer, especially given the money they are offering him. The club need to learn from previous mistakes of signing players who are past their best, from Casemiro to Cristiano Ronaldo second time around.