Manchester United are prepared to offer a £105,000-per-week ace in exchange for a £50 million “top striker,” according to a new report. The Red Devils appear to be getting their plans in order ahead of the January and summer transfer windows, as INEOS will be looking to back their new head coach as he tries to get the club back to the top of the table.

Man Utd transfer news

In the week when Ruben Amorim arrived in Manchester and got his role as United’s new head coach underway, the Premier League side have been linked with several new arrivals.

The left-back role at Old Trafford is an area that does need addressing, and in Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation, it will become even more important that it is sorted, as Luke Shaw continues to have injury issues. United are exploring a deal to re-sign Alvaro Carreras, who they allowed to leave to join Benfica in the summer.

The Premier League side have a £16 million buy-back option in his contract, and he could be someone they can turn to if signing a left-back is a priority. Meanwhile, United are also interested in signing Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, keeping a close eye on him, and they are ready “to act fast” to sign the Hungarian international, as the Cherries are braced for approaches.

But a left back is not the only position United are looking to strengthen, as they are now prepared to sacrifice one of their own to sign a new striker.

Man Utd prepared to offer £105k-p/w ace in exchange for £50m striker

According to The Daily Briefing relayed by Caught Offside, Manchester United are prepared to offer Joshua Zirkzee in exchange for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres. Ever since Amorim was announced as United’s new head coach, Gyokeres has been someone constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford, as his impressive scoring rate in Portugal makes him a player in demand.

The Swedish international, who has been described as a “top striker,” has got 16 goals in 11 Liga Portugal games this season, form that has him on the radar of a number of clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

This report states that United are now preparing a transfer offer for Gyokeres, which will see them offer Zirkzee, who earns £105,000 a week at Old Trafford, in exchange for the Sporting striker, presumably with some cash heading to Portugal in the deal as well, albeit unclear how much. The Dutchman has struggled since joining the Red Devils, and his future at the club could already be in doubt.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting CP stats Apps 68 Goals 66 Assists 19

If this deal is to happen for United, they will have to wait until the summer, as Amorim made it clear before leaving Sporting that he wouldn’t be returning to the Portuguese club for any of their players in January.

But signing Gyokeres at the end of the season may be too hard for Amorim to ignore, given the forward was exceptional under his management. It could be a cheaper deal for United than they may have expected, as while Gyokeres does have an £83 million release clause, it has been reported that he could be allowed to leave for £50 million in the summer, while including Zirkzee would take more of that figure off.