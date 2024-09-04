Manchester United are said to be considering letting a player who earns a whopping £18 million a year leave the club imminently as some transfer windows across Europe remain open, according to a new report.

For the Red Devils, the transfer window slammed shut on Friday evening, putting an end to a busy summer of transfer activity as the club looks to do much better than the 2023/24 campaign.

Manchester United receive a double injury boost

It hasn’t been the best of starts for Manchester United in the Premier League, as they have won just one of their opening three league games of the season. That form has already seen manager Erik ten Hag come under significant pressure.

The Dutchman now has an international break where it gives him time to address some concerns and hope that when United return to action on Saturday the 14th, they can put in a much better performance and get back on a winning run.

That game against the Saints is an important fixture for ten Hag and Manchester United, and the manager could be about to receive a welcome boost. It was reported on Tuesday that United are hopeful that they can welcome defender Luke Shaw and striker Rasmus Hojlund back to the squad for that game in 10 days' time.

Both players have yet to play for the Red Devils this season, with Shaw picking up a calf injury in pre-season, not long after he returned from England duty, while Hojlund picked up a hamstring injury in the club’s pre-season game against Arsenal. Both players will be considered key to ten Hag’s starting XI, so this news will be a huge relief to the Dutchman.

But while two players could be on their way back from injury, it appears one United player could still leave the club as the transfer window remains open across some countries in Europe.

Man United prepared to let £18 million a year star leave

According to reports relayed by Caught Offside, Manchester United are prepared to let midfielder Casemiro leave the club should the right deal present itself. The Brazilian has been with the Red Devils since August 2022, but his future was thrown into doubt at the end of last season, and after recent poor performances the same has happened once again.

The report states that Casemiro, who earns over £18 million a year at Old Trafford, is set to lose his place in United’s starting XI after being hooked against Liverpool on the weekend and with Manuel Ugarte expected to replace him in the long term.

The 32-year-old is said to be considering his options, with Galatasaray interested in signing the player, as their window remains open until the 13th of September.

Casemiro's Man United stats Apps 87 Goals 12 Assists 9 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Casemiro, who was recently described as being “very important” by ten Hag himself after the club’s win over Fulham at the start of the season, has three years left on his contract, but Man United would move him on should the right deal come about.