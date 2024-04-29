After another frustrating season in the Premier League, Manchester United have once again been left in desperate need of a revamp, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe already eyeing some statement-making moves.

The Red Devils have endured a disastrous campaign, in which any initial progress made under Erik ten Hag has become undone to leave the Dutchman's future in doubt. So much so that the likes of Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate have been linked with a move to Old Trafford to succeed the former Ajax man in what would be some move from Racliffe.

Meanwhile, there's a busy summer on the cards when it comes to those on the pitch, according to Fabrizio Romano, with "a lot of movement" set to take place, be that through departures or in the form of fresh faces. There's no doubt that United need that movement too if Ten Hag or, indeed, another manager is to take them back into the top four and potentially even beyond that.

What's more, the headlines have already started regarding those changes, with Raphael Varane's future still in doubt and the need to sign another centre-back a clear priority this summer, which could see one star arrive.

According to top Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester United are preparing to outbid Bayern Munich to sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona this summer. The Bavarians are reportedly willing to bid €80m (£68m) to sign the central defender, but those at Old Trafford are prepared to exceed that in one of the deals of the summer to improve their backline once and for all.

A target of two years, United could finally get their man this summer and land the ultimate replacement for Varane to kickstart the Ratcliffe era in style. The Red Devils would be making a statement by signing the Barcelona star.

"Spectacular" Araujo is better than Varane

If this is to be the end of Varane's Manchester United career, then he will leave having been a disappointment. When the defender arrived, he was a World Cup and Champions League winner seen as a top piece of business. Now, having failed to take United back to the heights they once found themselves, Varane will bow out with injuries and inconsistency controlling the narrarive of his time in England - something Araujo would look to avoid.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Ronald Araujo Raphael Varane Progressive Carries 23 16 Progressive Passes 92 58 Tackles Won 20 11 Aerial Duels Won 52 21 Ball Recoveries 88 66

Described as "spectacular" by Barcelona manager Xavi, Araujo's arrival would go a long way in ending United's defensive woes, whether that's under Ten Hag or another managerial option next season.

That said, without the lure of Champions League football, it remains to be seen whether the central defender would make the jump from La Liga to the Premier League, especially with Bayern Munich also interested this summer. When the summer transfer window arrives, he is certainly a player United should be targeting nonetheless in a positive sign of things to come under Ratcliffe.