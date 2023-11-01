Manchester United are in the running to sign an exciting attacker next year, but a fresh report has revealed that they are set to face stiff competition from a giant club overseas.

Man Utd's forwards in terrible form

The Red Devils have Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho as their options on the left-wing as it stands, but it’s public knowledge that following his fallout with Erik ten Hag, the latter is more than likely set to depart in January.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has admitted that whilst it’s not impossible for the two parties to get back to being on civil terms, there is currently no movement, with his former club Borussia Dortmund credited with an interest, even if he would only be available on loan from the Premier League giants.

United's forwards as a whole have combined for just one Premier League goal this season, so it's clear they need some improvement up front in 2024. And should Sancho depart, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao has been highlighted as a potential replacement. It’s no surprise, considering that he’s established himself as Stefano Pioli’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.24 (WhoScored - AC Milan statistics).

The Portugal international previously admitted during a Q&A with supporters that Rashford is a role model for him, so the 24-year-old has clearly been keeping a watchful eye on what goes on at the club, and if the following update is to be believed, the man himself is now wanted at Old Trafford.

Man Utd linked with Rafael Leao

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness), Leao is of interest to Manchester United. Ten Hag’s side are “in the picture” to sign the forward, but Paris Saint-Germain have also set their sights on him as a possible long-term successor to Kylian Mbappe.

The AC Milan star’s future with his side “no longer seems certain”, but it remains to be seen whether any of his two potential suitors could be tempted to submit offers in January.

Since the start of his career, Leao has posted 116 contributions, 69 goals and 47 assists, in 230 appearances (Transfermarkt - Leao statistics), with his prolific form in the final third having seen him described as a “difference-maker” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Ten Hag’s target has also recorded 28 crosses so far this season which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - AC Milan statistics), highlighting his desire to create as many chances as possible for his peers.

The San Siro’s £107k-per-week earner (AC Milan salaries), is additionally a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and in attacking midfield, so he’s easily able to adapt to his manager’s demands.

Leao knows what it takes to be successful at a high level having secured six trophies since bursting onto the professional scene on a group and individual basis, one of those having been named Italy’s Football of the Year, so he should have no trouble stepping up to the expectations in Manchester.