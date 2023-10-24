Manchester United are starting to slowly climb the Premier League table and one man in particular has impressed in the part he has played under Erik ten Hag across recent weeks.

Man Utd summer signings...

In the summer, much excitement engulfed Old Trafford as Manchester United and Ten Hag got to work in the transfer market, bringing in some high-profile signings such as Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat, among others, in a period that saw the Red Devils spend just under £180 million on incomings.

Man Utd's summer signings Player Previous club Fee Rasmus Hojlund Atalanta £72 million Jonny Evans Leicester City Free transfer Andre Onana Inter Milan £47.2 million Mason Mount Chelsea £60 million Sergio Reguilon Tottenham Hotspur Loan Sofyan Amrabat Fiorentina Loan Altay Bayindir Fenerbache £4.3 million

Following their EFL Cup triumph and top-four finish last term, there was optimism that the Red Devils could get closer to the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal at the top end of the Premier League standings; however, that hasn't quite transpired the way many would've hoped so far. Nine games have passed so far in the English top flight and United have only just started to get themselves off the canvas after losing three of their five opening Premier League fixtures. They now sit eighth in the division, eight points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Nevertheless, back-to-back wins over Brentford and Sheffield United, despite having to field a side representative of a squad decimated by injuries at Man Utd, have given the Red Devils some crucial momentum to build on coming into a congested run of games.

One man who has enjoyed a bright start to his career at Old Trafford is Denmark international Hojlund. Brought in from Atalanta, Hojlund has notched three goals in his opening nine appearances for the club, with all of his strikes coming in the Champions League (Hojlund statistics - Transfermarkt).

Man Utd; Rasmus Hojlund latest

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed an Man Utd update on Hojlund and how his start is viewed within the walls of Old Trafford, detailing that the Red Devils are pleased by his progress and excited by his "incredible potential". Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said:

"They are very, very happy. They believe that they signed an important player for the present and also the future. They know very well - and we also know here in Italy because we saw him at Atalanta - that this boy has incredible potential. He needs to play, but he also needs to improve and fight, so it will take time. But the potential is really, really important."

Despite having yet to break his duck in the Premier League, the signs have been there for Hojlund, evidenced by the fact that he has averaged around 1.8 shots per outing for Manchester United (Hojlund statistics - WhoScored).

Hojlund appears to have a considerable amount of potential and may continue to learn the ropes over the course of 2023/24 with regular game time, which Manchester United fans will hope can help him find the back of the net regularly in the English top flight.