A new update regarding Manchester United's pursuit of Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United has revealed some leverage for Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe in bullish mode at Man Utd

Ashworth became the new part-owner of the Red Devils earlier this year, as he looks to steadily gain more and more control of his boyhood club from the Glazers.

It's fair to say that the billionaire businessman has made his presence felt in his first few months, making it clear that he wants to switch things up behind the scenes, bringing in a sporting director and copying the model of so many successful clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.

United have already poached highly-rated Omar Berrada from rivals Manchester City, bringing him in as the new CEO at Old Trafford, in what has to be considered a bold appointment.

Ratcliffe is being ruthless when it comes to offloading certain current Red Devils players, too, with the likes of Casemiro and Raphael Varane likely to be disposed of in the summer transfer window, among others. Erik ten Hag is also under huge pressure to keep his job, and Thomas Tuchel is admired by United's part-owner as a possible successor.

Ashworth has emerged as Ratcliffe's top pick for the sporting director role, having impressed so much working alongside Eddie Howe at Newcastle, masterminding transfers and ensuring that things run smoothly with recruitment at St James' Park.

According to a new report from The Independent's Miguel Delaney, Manchester United are in a stronger position than Newcastle with Ashworth, with the Magpies perhaps needing to sort the situation in the next six weeks to comply with Financial Fair Play.

"Manchester United feel their leverage on the deal is starting to increase as Newcastle’s preference is to have the situation sorted in the next six weeks so that the income counts towards this cycle’s PSR rules."

This is clearly a complex situation that may still be some way from being completed, but it does feel as though United will eventually get their man, not least because Ratcliffe is someone who knows how to get his own way, as the appointment of Berrada shows, for example.

The Englishman clearly wants to join the Red Devils, coming in as a major part of the rebuild, and it is now just a case of agreeing compensation with Newcastle and ensuring that all parties are content in the end. Ashworth is admired by so many in the game, especially since impressing so much at Newcastle, with Rio Ferdinand among his admirers.

"I think he's the best. He's so calm, he's so sure in what he's doing. He's so focussed, diligent, he knows the market. Not swayed, I don't think he gets bullied by agents and stuff like that. We should go back into the archives. I said that Man United should have got him time ago. If I had my choice to take a sporting director it would have been him."

To not get Ashworth now would be a big setback for United, affecting their summer plans, but Delaney's update is certainly more positive than negative from a Red Devils perspective.