Manchester United are braced for yet more changes above Erik ten Hag as INEOS group and Sir Jim Ratcliffe continue their overhaul of the club.

Derby defeat hammers home the job on Ratcliffe's hands

As Sunday's Premier League derby day drubbing demonstrated, Manchester United are miles away from where they want to be. The Red Devils have floundered around the edge of the European places all season in what has been a trying year for Erik ten Hag.

Finishing bottom of their Champions League group, they sit a massive 11 points outside the top four and look likely to be missing out on Champions League football again this season barring a drastic turnaround. Though there have been injuries aplenty, there are a large majority who believe it is a matter of when, not if, Ten Hag is shown the exit door in the north west.

While on-field performances may be stagnating, there has been progress off it. Ratcliffe took charge officially in February after agreeing to buy a minority stake in the club at the end of 2023. He has wasted no time since. Already the club have added Omar Berrada from rivals Manchester City, with the Moroccan arriving at the end of the season to take on the CEO role at the club.

They are also believed to be finalising a deal for Dan Ashworth, with the Newcastle United sporting director having been placed on gardening leave by the Magpies as a deal looks to be agreed, though there is a steep £20m asking price involved.

Ashworth would overhaul a dated transfer policy at Old Trafford, having already had success at Brighton and more recently at St James' Park. There is hope that his presence would prevent deals such as that for Antony being completed in the future.

Newcastle's signings under Dan Ashworth Player Price Alexander Isak £60m Anthony Gordon £45m Sven Botman £32m Nick Pope £10m Matt Targett £15m Sandro Tonali £55m Harvey Barnes £38m Valentino Livramento £31.5m Lewis Hall On Loan

Another Premier League appointment in sight

Now, the off-the-field overhaul is set to continue, with Dougie Freedman being lined up to become the Red Devils' new head of recruitment, where he would work in tandem with Ashworth over transfer business.

Currently Sporting Director at Crystal Palace, United are "expected to make an official approach" for the Scot in the coming days, with the club keen to have their infrastructure in place before the end of the campaign.

Having helped overhaul Palace in the previous five years, Freedman was 'instrumental' in the arrivals of the likes of Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. It is added that he is 'open' to the idea of making the switch to Old Trafford from South London, meaning that should Palace allow him to depart, a deal could be completed very soon.