Sir Jim Ratcliffe is personally pushing to sign another young star for Manchester United in 2025, with a summer move the most likely, according to a report.

Manchester United's defence a mess

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag are in a mess, with the Red Devils currently floundering in 14th place in the Premier League and with Ten Hag under major pressure. The Dutchman has been well backed in the transfer market, with over £650m having been spent since his arrival two years ago.

Much of that has been on defensive-minded players; Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte have both been recruited to fill the no.6 role, while Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez have been added at centre-back alongside Tyrell Malacia at left-back and Noussair Mazraoui at right back.

Defensive additions under Erik ten Hag Player Fee (as per transfermarkt) Casemiro €70.65m Leny Yoro €62m Lisandro Martinez €57.37m Manuel Ugarte €50m Matthijs de Ligt €45m Noussair Mazraoui €15m Tyrell Malacia €15m Jonny Evans Free Sergio Reguilon Loan

However, it has backfired spectacularly. Under massive pressure to save his job, only Mazraoui was named in the starting XI against Aston Villa, with veteran defender Jonny Evans asked to play at centre-back alongside Harry Maguire, suggesting that Ten Hag may well have already lost faith in his signings.

So far, the Red Devils have only conceded eight times in seven games, but have looked all at sea defensively and appear to have no settled first choice defenders. This summer is sure to muddy the waters further with Victor Lindelof and Evans both out of contract, while Maguire will have just one year left on his deal at Old Trafford.

As a result, more defensive additions may be required, and club owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe appears to have identified his preferred choice.

Ratcliffe spearheading defender hunt

That comes as TEAMtalk report that Ratcliffe is 'eager' to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite after having several offers rejected over the most recent summer transfer window, now telling United's key men in the boardroom to 'to focus on striking an agreement'. The 22-year-old has featured just once for Everton this season as he battles injury and illness, but rose to prominence across the 2023-24 campaign after a string of impressive performances.

It led to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher dubbing him a "pretty special" talent, telling Sky Sports: "Branthwaite has been outstanding. I think this lad is pretty special. He's a big part of why Everton in my eyes have a good chance of staying up, him and his partnership with [James] Tarkowski."

Despite interest, the Englishman still has three years left to run on his £35,000 a week deal at Goodison Park, and Everton are keen not to lose him. Indeed, the report claims that the Toffees have upped his price tag to £80m, with their takeover by the Friedkin Group set to boost their finances and strengthen their negotiating position.

It is added that 'INEOS will be seeking to strike a deal for the centre-back in the summer of 2025' irrespective of who is in charge of the club, with the head coach's role at Old Trafford now focusing less on transfers and more on tactics after a series of transfer blunders in recent years.

Though Branthwaite is undeniably a talented defender, spending another £80m on defenders would be a waste of resources at Old Trafford when their midfield and attack remains under-funded and under-staffed.