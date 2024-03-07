Manchester United are already looking to the future and are ready to tie down one of their key squad men for the long term.

United struggling for consistency

This season has been one of disappointment for the Red Devils, with Erik ten Hag failing to find a winning formula and continuing his awful record against other top half sides. Their most recent Premier League defeat to Manchester City left them with 11 losses for the campaign with 11 games still to play, more defeats than Chelsea and just one fewer than 16th-placed Everton.

Related Glazers' top 15 signings at Manchester United From least to most expensive, we look at some influential signings who entered Old Trafford under United's controversial American owners.

Injuries have crippled the Old Trafford outfit, but there have also been serious tactical concerns and there is no clear indication whether Ten Hag will remain in charge beyond this season. As it stands, they sit 11 points outside the top four and six points behind Tottenham, who occupy what is likely to be the final Champions League qualification spot and have a game in hand on the Red Devils.

There have been some sparks of hope though, and one of those has been Kobbie Mainoo. The young midfielder has impressed alongside the vastly experienced Casemiro since breaking into the first team, and there have even been suggestions that he could make a late charge for the England EURO 2024 squad given the form of both Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has been thoroughly impressed with his impact on the Manchester United side this season.

"He is a bright light, as [Alejandro] Garnacho has been in these last few months. I always think of his first three big games: away at Goodison Park, St James' Park and Anfield and he handled those really well," he explained ahead of the Manchester derby defeat.

"Him and Casemiro are better together; the results have picked up. I don't think they have stopped enough shots going in between them both, so there is still an element of them having to work together defensively and that is a big test for them today.

"But his first few months in the first-team have been outstanding. I always think he stands up when Manchester United are struggling in games and takes the ball and looks the most composed on the pitch."

Mainoo in line for pay bump

Now the Manchester Evening News report that Mainoo is in line for a new contract and a pay hike, and that the Red Devils 'have opened talks' to tie down their latest talent 'in recognition of the youngster's growing importance to the first team'.

As it stands, the Englishman is under contract until 2027, and as a result it is added that 'there is no rush to accelerate talks' and that 'all parties are relaxed about the situation'.

Mainoo vs United midfielders - PL 2023/24 Kobbie Mainoo Sofyan Amrabat Casemiro Scott McTominay Appearances 13 13 14 24 Pass accuracy 85.2% 87.7% 80.3% 82.3% Tackles (per 90) 2.1 2.75 3.55 2.21 Shots on target (per 90) 0.18 0 0.41 1.1 Clearances (per 90) 2.18 1.47 2.55 2.34

It could well be that any significant movement is made after the season comes to a close, with plenty of other uncertainty surrounding Old Trafford in the coming months. With no chance of Mainoo leaving the club this summer, United will be confident that the English midfielder could be the next big thing in Manchester.