Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move to sign a new attacker, with those at Old Trafford seeing him as a “potential star in the making”.

Man Utd looking to sign new attacker

The Red Devils splashed the cash over the summer, with their biggest deal signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a transfer worth £72m. (Rasmus Hojlund transfer fee – Sky Sports)

However, the 20-year-old has struggled in the Premier League, failing to score in eight appearances, with all three of his goals so far coming in the Champions League. (Rasmus Hojlund stats – Transfermarkt)

Meanwhile, out wide, Jadon Sancho has been frozen out at Old Trafford and Antony has come in for criticism during the current campaign. Some have also hit out at attacking midfielder and club captain Bruno Fernandes, and by the looks of it, the Red Devils want to add to their attacking ranks.

According to Football Insider, Man United and Newcastle United are both plotting moves for Lyon’s Rayan Cherki. Both clubs are long-term admirers of the 20-year-old, with Man United officials seemingly excited as they see the player as a “potential star in the making”.

Rayan Cherki profiled

Cherki is a product of Lyon’s academy and has been on the books with the Ligue 1 side for a number of years. The Frenchman, who doesn’t have a weak foot, can play as an attacking midfielder or on either wing and appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €30m market valuation. (Rayan Cherki profile – Transfermarkt)

The youngster has been a regular in Lyon’s first-team setup for a number of years now and is into three figures for appearances in all competitions.

Rayan Cherki stats at Lyon Appearances 112 Goals 14 Assists 17

Former Lyon manager Laurent Blanc also praised Cherki earlier this year, describing him as a player with “exceptional qualities”.

"He is still a young player, very talented. I think we are on the right path. We have come a long way. We always want more because he has exceptional qualities. We are very demanding with him, I was very demanding with him at half-time. He responded well, but I hope that next time he will be decisive as soon as he can. And if he can, from the first minute of the game, I hope he will be focused on doing that."

Therefore, a move for Cherki could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and months, and who knows, he could be the next exciting youngster to make the move to Manchester, providing competition for the likes of Fernandes, Antony, Marcus Rashford and co.