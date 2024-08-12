Manchester United have reached an agreement with one of Erik ten Hag's star men over a huge new contract that could be worth as much as £72.8m.

Man Utd transfer news

There have been plenty of false dawns at Old Trafford in recent years, but there is a feeling of positivity among the fanbase currently, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes a good early impression as part-owner of his boyhood club.

Not only has he hired Dan Ashworth as United's sporting director, snapping him up as a highly-rated transfer guru from Newcastle United, but he has also ensured that some hugely exciting business has been completed. Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have already come in and added long term potential, while Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are also expected to arrive from Bayern Munich.

It would arguably be a surprise if that was the end of the Red Devils' summer spending, however, and Brighton ace Evan Ferguson has emerged as a potential long-term acquisition, with a £50m move for the Republic of Ireland striker mooted.

A new top-level central midfielder is also needed between now and the end of the summer transfer window, but United are believed to have made an unsuccessful bid for Barcelona maestro Frenkie de Jong. The La Liga side are demanding far more than the £42.7m they have offered, reportedly wanting as much as £73m for his signature.

Now, a big update has emerged regarding a current Old Trafford hero - one that will be met with great optimism by supporters.

Bruno Fernandes agrees new Man Utd contract

Taking to X, Romano claimed that Manchester United have an agreement in place over a new deal for Bruno Fernandes until the summer of 2028.

A report from talkSPORT reveals that the new deal will land Bruno a whopping £350,000 per week by putting him on a par with Marcus Rashford as the highest-earning player at United. That's £18.2m per year for Bruno, totalling £54.6m until 2027 and an overall tally of £72.8m, assuming the the fourth year option is taken up.

In truth, Fernandes is worth every penny of this to United, considering what a consistently excellent performer he has been ever since joining from Sporting CP back in 2020. The Portuguese star has registered 146 goal contributions (79 goals and 67 assists) in 234 appearances for the Red Devils, which highlights what a relentless provider of end product he is, and his level of availability also makes this extension a no-brainer.

Admittedly, Fernandes does turn 30 later this year, but there is no reason why he cannot remain an influential captain and performer well into his 30s, such are his fitness levels. Essentially, this could be as important as any new signing for United this summer.