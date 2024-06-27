In pursuit of a replacement for Raphael Varane, Manchester United have reportedly intensified their efforts to sign a European star for Erik ten Hag and his side ahead of next season.

Man Utd transfer news

After another disappointing season to undo a positive first campaign under Ten Hag, Sir Jim Ratcliffe had a decision to make this summer regarding the manager's future. Eventually, the new minority owner opted to keep the Dutchman rather than turning towards the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate and has now backed his choice even further by entering advanced talks over a new contract, as per Fabrizio Romano.

With Ten Hag's future almost sealed, the Red Devils have also turned their attention towards potential summer incomings, including a reported replacement for Varane.

According to Sport in Spain, Manchester United are ready to double the salary of Ronald Araujo with talks intensifying to sign the Barcelona centre-back, who currently earns a reported £114k-a-week. Valued at £64m, a deal to sign the defender won't come cheap this summer, but it is undoubtedly one that would go a long way towards fixing United's defensive problems.

What's more, at 25 years old, those at Old Trafford wouldn't just be getting a replacement for Varane, but arguably a major upgrade in the form of a player at the peak of his powers. Next to Harry Maguire, the Uruguay international could form the basis of a side finally capable of taking a permanent turn in the right direction.

"Excellent" Araujo would be a major upgrade on Varane

Ultimately, Varane should look back on his time at Old Trafford thinking what could have been rather than what was, despite winning both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the space of two seasons.

The Frenchman arrived as the latest defender tasked with fixing United's defence, before injuries took their toll and Old Trafford never truly saw his best form. Now, however, if Araujo arrives, the Premier League giants can see the impact that Varane was initially tipped to make.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Ronald Araujo Raphael Varane Minutes 1,997 1,375 Progressive Passes per 90 4.55 3.86 Tackles Won per 90 0.99 0.72 Ball Recoveries per 90 4.59 4.38

It's no shock that former Barcelona manager Xavi was so full of praise for Araujo throughout his tenure, saying via Heavy: "I’m very happy to have Ronald on the team. He has such a great personality.

"He celebrates everything and to have that type of profile as a defender, to be so engaged with the team, and celebrate everything is hard to find. We welcome him with open arms because it’s spectacular to see him train, he’s so positive, he has an excellent character and that’s fundamental to us.”