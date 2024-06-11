Manchester United are ready to ramp up their sales this summer, and have made a recent signing available to potential suitors, according to the latest reports.

Ruthless Ratcliffe rebuilds Red Devils

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford has bought with it the promise of mass change, and that is likely to extend to both Erik ten Hag and his players. Though no decision has officially been made on Ten Hag's future, the Red Devils are holding conversations with alternatives after a difficult Premier League season saw them finish eighth.

Meanwhile, there are reports that almost everyone is up for sale, with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial having already said their goodbyes while Casemiro remains a target for Saudi Arabian sides. And he might not be the only Brazilian to leave.

United ready to cut losses on struggling star

Now, it has emerged that Manchester United are willing to sell Antony this summer, but that it may well be easier said than done. The 24-year-old has endured a torrid two seasons at Old Trafford, with his sixteen goal contributions just two more than the number of yellow cards he has picked up at the Theatre of Dreams.

Despite his early struggles, Erik ten Hag revealed he still believed in Antony's ability following a defeat to Brighton back in May 2023, claiming he had the potential to be a "great player".

“I think his passion is a strength,” the Dutchman began. “Of course, until a certain level you have to control it. But you need passion and desire to win your games and to win battles in the game. It’s true, it’s very strong with him.

“He is very ambitious. As I say, don’t go over the top, stay focused on your game and what the game needs. If he is doing that, he is a great player.”

But in the time since that has clearly changed, and the Brazilian has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford. He started just two Premier League games in 2024, and didn't even make it off the bench in the final two games of the season, finishing the campaign with just one goal and one assist to his name after 29 outings.

Signed for a massive £86m and handed a luxurious five year deal worth £200,000 per week, his value has deteriorated rapidly with Transfermarkt now suggesting that the Brazilian is worth just £21m, less than a quarter of what the club shelled out for him less than two years ago.

Antony's Manchester United career Appearances 82 Starts 60 Goals 11 Assists 5 Yellow cards 14

And it is questionable whether or not United would even receive that fee for him, with the 24-year-old having failed to show any of the talent that made him so coveted at Ajax this side of the English channel. If they do though, they are now ready to consider it, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

"At the moment, the situation is really, really quiet", he told GIVEMESPORT. "In case they receive an important proposal, I think it will be considered by all parties."

Any deal to a club outside of Saudi Arabia would likely require Antony to drop his wages too, with few clubs in Europe able to offer the sort of money that he currently pockets at Old Trafford.

Though an altogether unlikely departure this summer then, it speaks volumes to his fall from grace that his exit is even being considered.