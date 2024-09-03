The summer transfer window has just closed, but Manchester United are already eyeing a potential arrival ahead of the January transfer window, according to a new report.

The Red Devils were very busy in the three months of the summer, as the club’s new hierarchy was keen to give manager Erik ten Hag the tools needed to improve on last season’s disappointment, which did end with a FA Cup trophy.

Christian Eriksen could still leave Manchester United

United were very busy in terms of incomings and outgoings during the summer, as the club brought in five new players. Those arrivals were Josh Zirkzee from Bologna, Leny Yoro from Lille, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, and finally, midfielder Manuel Ugarte from PSG. INEOS also let 13 players leave the club this summer.

Man United's summer departures Signed for Scott McTominay Napoli Mason Greenwood Marseille Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham Willy Kambwala Villarreal Hannibal Burnley Facundo Pellistri Panathinaikos Alvaro Careras Benfica Donny Van de Beek Girona Raphael Varane Como Omari Forson Monza Anthony Martial Without club Jadon Sancho Chelsea Brandon Williams Without club

But the exodus may not stop there, as there have been suggestions that midfielder Christian Eriksen could still leave Old Trafford this week. According to Het Belang van Limburg, relayed by TEAMtalk, Belgian side Anderlecht are interested in signing the 32-year-old, as the club’s chief executive, Jesper Fredberg, is a “long-term admirer” of the player.

Anderlecht have until the 6th of September to complete any business they wish to do, meaning there are still a few days left for them to come to an agreement with the Premier League side. However, one stumbling block could be the player’s wages, as he is said to earn £150,000 a week at Old Trafford.

Man United identify £35m+ youngster to replace Eriksen

According to Spanish outlet Marca, relayed by TEAMtalk, United are hopeful that they can move Eriksen on this week in order to free up space to sign River Plate star Franco Mastantuono in January.

The report states that Real Madrid and Barcelona were interested in the player, but due to the fact that he has a price tag of £35 million plus on his head, both sides have cooled their interest as of now. United have "mysteriously" emerged to lead the chase for the 17 year-old born in 2007, who has been dubbed “one of the country’s biggest hopes for the future” in Argentina.

Mastantuono has only made a handful of appearances for River's senior side and has been capped six times by his country's under-17s, but Dan Ashworth is keen on signing the rising star and an enquiry has already been lodged. Employment laws in England would mean he couldn’t move to Old Trafford until he turns 18, so he could be loaned back his current club if he pens a deal in the winter window.