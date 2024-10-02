Manchester United are planning to move one of their current players out the door in a bid to help them sign a promising Premier League player, according to a new report.

The Red Devils had a productive summer, moving players on and bringing in fresh faces, but as of yet it hasn’t had the effect on the pitch that they would have hoped for. It seems that while Erik ten Hag’s future remains up for discussion, United’s hierarchy have plans to be busy in 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

Man United will be hoping 2025 will be a better year for them than how 2024 has gone so far, and it appears it could be a busy calendar year, as they have their eye on several incomings. It emerged earlier this week that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is on the radar of the Red Devils, as they potentially eye more defensive reinforcements in the New Year. Guehi’s stock has risen quite considerably in recent months, and that has put him on United’s radar, but they are unlikely to be the only team chasing his signature.

As well as Guehi, United are also looking at signing another defender in Fulham’s Antonee Robinson. The Red Devils are looking to progress their plans to sign a left back and have had Robinson on their radar for some time. Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in the player, but United are planning to test Fulham’s resolve next year, meaning a formal bid is probably in the offing.

£100m star on United's radar as Eriksen exit beckons

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are planning to move Christian Eriksen on so they can make a move to sign Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace. The report states that the Red Devils are ready to let Eriksen leave, as he is out of contract at the end of the season, and replace him with a younger player.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and sporting director Dan Ashworth are keen to see the best British talent at Old Trafford, and Wharton has caught the eye of the recruitment team with his performances for Palace. United, as well as Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Bayern Munich, have all been keeping an eye on his progress, which has been hailed as "incredible" by Gareth Southgate, who even likened his rise to current United sensation Kobbie Mainoo.

United see Wharton as a replacement for Eriksen, who is unlikely to seal a new contract at Old Trafford - The Premier League side wants to keep the average age of the squad down and focus on the best young talent in England.

Adam Wharton's Crystal Palace stats Apps 23 Goals 0 Assists 4

Wharton’s chances of leaving Selhurst Park in January are slim, but United are plotting a move next summer, and it is a deal that won’t come cheap. The midfielder is considered one of the biggest rising stars in the league, and many believe he has the same trajectory as Arsenal’s Declan Rice, as Palace believe he should be valued higher than the £100 million spent on Rice and Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo.