A takeover saga at Manchester United is still ongoing, and one reporter has shared another twist involving Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Glazers first put the club up for sale 12 months ago, and it looked as if we were drawing closer to an announcement involving Ratcliffe taking a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils. The 71-year-old has seemingly beaten off competition from Sheikh Jassim, who wanted to take 100% from the Glazers, however, they look set to stay for now, although Ratcliffe wants control over sporting decisions.

Key Man Utd takeover updates Date Glazers put club up for sale November 2022 Ratcliffe and Jassim make bids February 2023 Glazers split on a sale February 2023 Ratcliffe and Jassim make second bids March 2023 Ratcliffe and Jassim make third bids April 2023 Ratcliffe and Jassim make fourth bids May 2023 Jassim makes fifth bid June 2023 Jassim withdraws from process October 2023 Ratcliffe set to take 25 per cent stake October 2023

Recent reports claimed that Ratcliffe could make some big changes at Old Trafford, with the futures of CEO Richard Arnold, football director John Murtough and director of football operations David Harrison all at risk.

In the transfer market, the Red Devils have now been linked with a double move for Monaco pair Vanderson and Youssouf Fofana. Erik ten Hag’s position in charge may also be in jeopardy, with Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi lined up as a possible replacement.

However, despite claims that Ratcliffe will take charge on Monday, it doesn’t look as if that is the case. Taking to X, reporter Ben Jacobs, who has been on top of the whole takeover process, revealed that isn’t the case. He stated that at best, Ratcliffe will finally agree on a deal next week, but it won’t be completed for a few weeks in what is yet another twist.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains on course to complete his 25% purchase of MUFC. However nothing will be announced on Monday. All focus on Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral. A chance it’s agreed next week but that’s best-case scenario. Sources indicate it could yet take another few weeks.”

Ten Hag’s Man Utd future

It looks as if Ratcliffe could be extremely busy, should he officially take 25 per cent and sporting control at Old Trafford, with the likes of Arnold, Murtough and Harrison possibly on their way out. However, one of his biggest decisions could be on Ten Hag, providing the Red Devils’ poor start to the season doesn’t turn around under the Dutchman.

So far, United have lost nine games in all competitions, and there were previous claims that the Glazers and Ratcliffe agreed Ten Hag was the right man for the job. However, since then, there has been an EFL Cup exit to Newcastle United and another defeat in the Champions League to FC Copenhagen, so the pressure may be beginning to build on the manager.

As mentioned, De Zerbi is thought to be a possible replacement, should Ten Hag be relieved of his duties, so the quicker Ratcliffe can come in and look to make his mark off the pitch and in the transfer market, the better.