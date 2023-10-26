Manchester United are eyeing a move for a new centre-back who appears to be at the top of his game, according to a fresh report.

Man Utd transfer news and centre-back targets

The Red Devils have suffered a number of injuries at the back this season, which has seen Erik ten Hag field makeshift backlines on multiple occasions in recent weeks. Star centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have been missing at points throughout the campaign, with the former of the two returning to the starting XI against FC Copenhagen in the week.

Martinez looks set to be sidelined until the New Year, which has resulted in Man Utd transfer rumours over a new defender increasing in recent weeks. Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo are two players who have been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in 2024, however, a new defender appears to be on the Red Devils' radar, and by extension likely new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who could soon have control over sporting decisions in Manchester.

TEAMtalk provided a Robin Le Normand transfer update in the last 48 hours, claiming Man United and rivals Liverpool have been impressed with the Real Sociedad defender following recent scouting trips. The pair seem to be eyeing up potential moves as a result, with the Spain international having a €50m (£43.6m) release clause in his current contract.

Robin Le Normand profiled

Le Normand is 26 years of age and appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high €35m market valuation. He made the move to Real Sociedad back in 2016 as a teenager from Stade Brest and has gone on to impress in La Liga. (Robin Le Normand profile – Transfermarkt)

In total, Le Normand has now made 190 senior appearances for Sociedad in all competitions, turning out in the Champions League during the current campaign. The centre-back has scored five times and has provided six assists for his current employers. (Robin Le Normand stats – Transfermarkt)

He also is a big fan of current United defender Varane, with Le Normand previously saying the Frenchman has been an “inspiration” for him.

“Rafa Varane is an example for me, an inspiration even, someone who went from the French second division to Spain as a young player to win everything with Real Madrid.

“He’s one of the best in the world. I played against him a few times. He’d speak to me after the games in French. Small chats, he’s a good guy, a real competitor in the game but friendly off it. It shows that if you work and you have the talent, the physique, you can reach the top.”

Therefore, a move to Manchester to play alongside Varane at Old Trafford could be something that appeals to Le Normand, and by the looks of things, a transfer may be one to watch.