Manchester United have sent scouts to watch a talented defender as Erik ten Hag ramps up his search for quality additions ahead of the mid-season window, according to reports.

According to a Man Utd transfer update, Benfica midfielder Joao Neves has been lined up as a potential replacement for Red Devils midfielder Casemiro and it has been revealed how much boss Ten Hag may need to shell out to land the 19-year-old. The report states that the club could have to pay a fee in the region of £61million for the Portugal international, which they would be willing to pay as the long-term future of their midfield becomes a priority at Old Trafford.

On Saturday night, the Red Devils secured a vital three points in the Premier League away to Sheffield United, with strikes from Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot enough to rubber stamp a 2-1 victory at Bramall Lane despite an Oliver McBurnie equaliser from the penalty spot. United now find themselves eighth in the league table at the time of writing and have achieved back-to-back wins in the English top flight for the first time this campaign.

England international Harry Maguire has been praised by Manchester United boss Ten Hag for his impact against the Blades after a man-of-the-match performance against his former employers. Ten Hag said:

"I have to say Harry is playing like we want him to play. Very proactive out of possession, dominating his opponent, stepping in when necessary, reading the game, good covering but also in possession very proactive, stepping in, delivering good passes, switching, yes, I am happy with his performance."

Harry Maguire key statistics vs Sheffield United (Sofascore) Aerial duels won - 5 from 7 attempted Shots blocked - 3 successful blocks Accurate passes - 79 accurate passes from 96 attempted (82%) Accurate long balls - 12 accurate long balls from 16 attempted Sofascore match rating - 7.5/10

A new Man Utd transfer update from Turkey, via Sport Witness, have claimed that the Red Devils are believed to have sent scouts to watch Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey in action against Besiktas, where the home side emerged 2-1 victors. Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley also sent delegations to be in attendance at the derby clash, while officials from unnamed clubs in Spain, France and Italy also took in the encounter to examine the 23-year-old.

Described by TurkishFootball.com as somebody who has great technical ability and the capacity to read the game perfectly, Boey has made 69 appearances in all competitions for Galatasaray, registering three goals and four assists in the process (Boey stats - Transfermarkt).

This term, the Frenchman has been in impressive form for his current employers, averaging around 2.6 tackles, 1.8 interceptions and 1.4 clearances per match in the Turkish Super Lig, as per WhoScored. Boey is clearly highly regarded around Europe, and it will be interesting to see whether Manchester United decide to formalize their interest in the right-sided defender.